 Germany confirms three further cases of coronavirus | News | DW | 28.01.2020

News

Germany confirms three further cases of coronavirus

The disease, which has killed more than 100 people in China, has now infected four people in Bavaria. All four instances are thought to be connected to the recent visit of a Chinese worker to the area.

The German Health Ministry confirmed late on Tuesday that three further cases of the new dangerous strain of coronavirus have been discovered in Bavaria, increasing the total number of patients in Germany to four. The three new patients were "connected" to the first found in Germany, which had been verified on Monday.

The health authorities said: "There were a total of around 40 employees who have been determined to have been in contact with the [Chinese] woman. Those affected will be tested on Wednesday as a precaution."

Health officials added that the first person had contracted the disease from a Chinese colleague who had visited the area for a company workshop a week ago.

The 33-year-old man had been with the Asian coworker and a number of others during the training event, according to Andreas Zapf, president of the LGL state office for health and food security.

The female who passed on the virus is from Shanghai and only started experiencing symptoms during her return flight home from Germany last Thursday, Zapf said.

Ahead of the female's business trip to Bavaria, she had met with her parents, who were visiting from Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly outbreak.

German firm takes precautionary measures

The company in question was named as Webasto, which develops motor vehicle products, and is based in Stockdorf, near Munich.

Webasto is to be shut until Sunday, the firm said in a statement. Employees at the headquarters have been instructed not to travel within Germany or abroad.

The first patient was considered to be in a "medically good state," officials said, adding that the risk of infection for people in Bavaria remained low. The three further cases are being isolated for treatment at the Schwabing hospital in Munich.

The Bavarian case is the first known example outside of China of the infection spreading between people who are not closely related.

Read more: Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

Originated in Wuhan

First discovered in the city of Wuhan, China, the new strain of the pneumonia-like virus is believed to have originated in the city's animal market. At least 132 people have died in China and nearly 6,000 others have been infected.

About 50 cases have been recorded outside of China, in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the US, France and Australia. Many countries, including Germany, have instituted health checks for airplane passengers arriving from China.

Japan and US carry out evacuations

Meanwhile, various countries have been carrying out missions to return nationals to their homelands from Wuhan.

Japan sent a first plane to collect its citizens early Wednesday. It arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport later in the morning with about 200 people on board.

An American charter flight is also set to leave the city on Wednesday, heading for the Los Angeles area.

The plane will carry staffers from the local US consulate, as well as other US citizens, who will be asked to pay for their flights.

"These travelers will be carefully screened and monitored to protect their health, as well as the health and safety of their fellow Americans," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

The European Union will fly citizens home aboard two French planes later this week, and South Korea likewise.

The US and several other countries, most recently Australia, have urged their citizens to "reconsider" all trips planned to China.

Canada said 126 of its citizens live in the Wuhan area and is said to be monitoring its options for getting them home.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan

    On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    New strain of coronavirus identified

    Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    First death in China

    On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Virus reaches neighboring countries

    In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Transmission unclear

    Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Millions under lockdown

    China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    A global health emergency?

    More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Coronavirus reaches Europe

    On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Lunar New Year holiday extended

    The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close

    Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Germany braces for virus

    On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    First cases confirmed in Germany

    On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    International evacuations begin

    On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.

    Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish


es, jsi/se (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

