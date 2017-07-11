Germany conducts nationwide raids on neo-Nazi groups

Police in 11 out of Germany's 16 federal states took part in raids on far-right extremist groups on Wednesday, German media reported.

Authorities said they searched the residences of 50 suspected right-wing extremists. Some 11 other locations were also searched.

The raids began in the early morning and the neo-Nazi groups "Atomwaffen Division," "Combat 18" and "Knockout 51" were the main focus.

A spokesperson for the state prosecutor's office said that four suspects were arrested, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

Some of the suspects face charges of being members of a terrorist groups, others of being part of a criminal organization, according to Spiegel.

More to come…