Germany conducts nationwide raids on neo-Nazi groups

Four suspected right-wing extremists have been arrested after police conducted early morning raids. Banned neo-Nazi groups were the focus of the operation.
Police in 11 out of Germany's 16 federal states took part in raids on far-right extremist groups on Wednesday, German media reported.
Authorities said they searched the residences of 50 suspected right-wing extremists. Some 11 other locations were also searched.
The raids began in the early morning and the neo-Nazi groups "Atomwaffen Division," "Combat 18" and "Knockout 51" were the main focus.
A spokesperson for the state prosecutor's office said that four suspects were arrested, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.
Some of the suspects face charges of being members of a terrorist groups, others of being part of a criminal organization, according to Spiegel.
More to come…