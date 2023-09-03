Germany: CDU urges faster removal of rejected asylum-seekers

The head of Germany's conservatives wants to recognize more states as "safe" countries of origin. The designation enables German authorities to more quickly deport people whose asylum applications have been rejected.

Friedrich Merz, the head of the opposition conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), called for policy changes that would make it easier for German authorities to deport people whose asylum applications have been denied.

The comments were made during an interview published on Sunday in the newspapers of the Funke Media Group.

It also comes on the heels of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government announcing plans to expand the list of so-called safe countries of origin to include Georgia and Moldova. The additions must still be approved by the German parliament.

What did Merz say?

In addition to the two countries outlined in the government's plans, Merz called for the list to be substantially expanded.

"We grant asylum, we help people in this world who face persecution, but we also must not overextend ourselves," the center-right politician said. "There are limits to what we can do, and those limits have currently been exceeded."

He named Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and India as countries that could further be added to the list, saying the acceptance rate for asylum applications for nationals of those countries is "a minimal amount."

"These countries must be recognized as safe countries of origin so that we can immediately repatriate [people] there," Merz said.

What does the 'safe country of origin' designation mean?

If people's countries of origin are deemed "safe" by Berlin, this enables local German authorities to more quickly process asylum applications for nationals of those countries. It typically means applicants must demonstrate good reason why they personally are at risk or face persecution in their previous home, with the general safety situation there deemed satisfactory.

It also makes it easier for authorities to deport or repatriate those whose applications have been denied.

The current list includes European Union member states, Ghana, Senegal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

Migration debate reignites in Germany

It's not the first time that German politicians have called for Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and India to also be added to the list. In April, members of Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) called for the same expansion as Merz.

Rights groups and organizations that provide aid to asylum-seekers have frequently criticized several countries on the "safe" list — especially with regards to democratic and rule of law backsliding as well as a lack of rights for people within the LGBT community.

Recent opinion polls suggest that immigration and asylum-seekers are once again among the top concerns for voters in Germany, second only to worries about the economy.

The development also comes amid an uptick in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which regularly campaigns on an anti-migration platform.

Edited by: Mark Hallam