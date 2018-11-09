 Germany: Care worker charged with 6 murders by insulin injection | News | DW | 13.11.2018

News

Germany: Care worker charged with 6 murders by insulin injection

The alleged murders took place across Germany between April 2017 and February 2018. Police accuse the man of murdering his diabetic victims by injecting them with lethal doses of insulin.

Insulin injection stock photo (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Police in southern Germany have charged a 36-year-old care worker with the murder of six patients by lethal injections of insulin.

Three alleged murders took place in the southern state of Bavaria, police said in Munich, the state capital. The remaining murders occurred in Baden-Württemberg, Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony.

The man, a Polish citizen, has been in police custody since February. He was arrested on suspicion of injecting a lethal dose of insulin into an 87-year-old man in the town of Ottobrunn near Munich.

The man has admitted to injecting insulin into the six diabetic patients, but denies that he intended to murder them. The first lethal injection occurred in April 2017.

He has also been accused of three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and multiple counts of robbery.

amp/msh (dpa, AFP)

