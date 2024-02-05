Germany: Bushido trial ends with fine for Berlin clan boss

The Berlin rapper Bushido had accused his ex-manager Arafat Abou-Chaker of extortion and assault. But a regional court dropped the heaviest charges against the crime boss.

Berlin organized crime boss Arafat Abou-Chaker was handed a €81,000 ($87,000) fine by a regional court on Monday, concluding a trial that lasted over three years centering on a dispute with bestselling German rapper Bushido.

The Berlin regional court found Abou-Chaker liable for "serious breach of trust" for taping recordings unlawfully.

The court dropped the more serious charges sought by prosecutors, which included attempted aggravated extortion, deprivation of liberty, coercion and grievous bodily harm. Similar charges faced by Abou-Chaker's brothers were also dropped.

Judges said the allegations could not be proven "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Gangster rapper vs. mafia boss

Various media reports have detailed how Bushido, whose given name is Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi, agreed to pay Abou-Chaker protection money for years in exchange for managing his career and driving rival rappers out of Berlin.

Bushido approached Abou-Chaker in 2018 to end their working relationship, which the crime boss and manager allegedly refused to accept.

Arafat Abou Chaker (l) and Bushido at a film premier in 2010 Image: Eventpress Schulz/picture alliance

The rapper accused Abou-Chaker of locking him in a room and demanding that Bushido pay millions in alleged debts, as a well as a piece of future music royalties. The indictment also accused Abou-Chaker of assaulting Bushido with a bottle and a chair.

"The thing with Arafat was like a forced marriage," Bushido has been quoted as saying, while claiming that Abou-Chakar raked in millions from his work. "He wanted us to continue. I would be his for the rest of my life," he said.

The trial, which began in August 2020, was delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic, and difficulty in locating witnesses. Abou-Chaker and his brothers have continuously claimed Bushido was lying.

Bushido had a close business relationship with Abou-Chaker for many years, though, in the witness stand, Bushido made the relationship seem like one of serfdom.

He described involuntary payments, shady deals, and coercion, and Arafat Abou-Chaker and his brothers are said to have threatened and harassed Bushido when he wanted to end the arrangement.

Abou-Chaker seen entering the court before the decision on Monday Image: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/picture alliance

For two years during the legal process, Bushido was placed under police protection.

The Abou-Chakers were accused of planning an acid attack on Bushido's wife, and Arafat's younger brother Yasser Abou-Chaker was arrested in 2019 for allegedly plotting to kidnap Bushido's children.

The 45-year-old Bushido now lives in Dubai with his wife after a series of controversies in Germany, including alleged antisemitism. He was not present for the verdict.

Abou-Chaker is believed to be the head of an Arab-German organized crime syndicate, with several hundred members based in Berlin said to be involved in drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering.

wmr/msh (dpa, AFP)