Germany: At least 4 dead, several injured after train derails in Bavaria

At least four people were killed and 30 more were injured on Friday when a regional passenger train derailed in the southern German state of Bavaria.

Police said 15 people were being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

"There is a large operation currently underway," said a police spokesperson who added that the train was quite full at the time of the accident.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing expressed his shock and said his ministry was in close contact with rail operator Deutsche Bahn and "providing support wherever we can."

"My thoughts are with the relatives and injured," he said. "Our experts are already on site to work with the investigating authorities to determine the cause of the accident."

Authorities say it's not yet clear what caused the train to come off the tracks

What we know so far

It was not immediately clear what caused the train traveling toward Munich to derail at about 12:20 local time (10:20 UTC).

Several carriages overturned and partly rolled down an embankment north of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen ski resort in Bavaria, the regional Münchner Merkur newspaper reported.

Martin Breitkopf, a reporter in Bavaria for Germany's public ARD network, wrote on Twitter that rescue operations were underway.

Six rescue helicopters were in use to bring the injured to hospitals for treatment, according to a spokesperson for the ADAC Air Rescue service.

Part of the route between Munich and Garmisch-Partenkirchen remains blocked off and traffic is being diverted.

It wasn't clear how many passengers were on the train at the time of the derailment. Local media reported that there were multiple school students on board.

In a statement, Deutsche Bahn offered its "deepest sympathy to the families of the accident victims."

Busy time for train travel

The incident happened as Germany heads into the Pentecost long weekend. It also came two days after the introduction of a €9 transport ticket for countrywide travel, which has led to increased passenger numbers on regional trains.

The Alpine town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen lies near the border with Austria and is a popular destination for hikers in summer. The region is set to host the G7 summit of world leaders later this month.

sms,nm/rt (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)