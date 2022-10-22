  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
11 images
SocietyGermany
Ralf Bosen
3 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4GTGr
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Close-up of a gas flame on a stove

Energy crisis, Ukraine top EU summit agenda

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young Black man stands facing three other young men, in a Lago neighborhood

Did #EndSARS change anything in Nigeria?

Did #EndSARS change anything in Nigeria?

SocietyOctober 22, 202203:16 min
More from Africa

Asia

Holly Zimmermann standing in the Himalayan mountains, dressed in warm clothing and smiling

Bhutan ultramarathon raises climate change awareness

Bhutan ultramarathon raises climate change awareness

Sports4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman lecturing in seminar hall at a university Germany

Students in Germany on the poverty line

Students in Germany on the poverty line

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A group of people pick up garbage bags in a natural area

Tackling corruption and garbage in Bosnia

Tackling corruption and garbage in Bosnia

Nature and Environment56 minutes ago05:34 min
More from Europe

Middle East

People take part in a demonstration by the National Salvation Front against President Kais Saïed

Tunisia: Torn between anger and hope

Tunisia: Torn between anger and hope

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A woman wearing a gray T-shirt promoting voting stands in front of a garage

Latino vote in US midterms could be crucial

Latino vote in US midterms could be crucial

Politics3 hours ago02:58 min
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migration23 hours ago03:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage