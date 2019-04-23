 Germany: Afghan asylum-seeker stands trial for grisly murder | News | DW | 29.04.2019

News

Germany: Afghan asylum-seeker stands trial for grisly murder

An Afghan asylum-seeker is accused of slitting a an 85-year-old retiree's throat while he slept. Prosecutors have called the German man's daughter a key witness in the case.

Silhouette of a man in a wheelchair

A German court on Monday opened a trial against a 20-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker for murdering an 85-year-old pensioner last year in the small town of Wittenburg while he was sleeping.

Details of the case:

  • The asylum-seeker is accused of slitting the pensioner's throat.
  • The Afghan worked as a helper for the 85-year-old man.
  • The pensioner's daughter, who works at a refugee integration center, is a key witness. She helped the defendant get the job.
  • Prosecutors have ruled out a political or religious motive.

Read more: German states look to reintegration to reduce migrant crime

The residence of the 85-year-old pensioner, where the murder took place

The asylum seeker worked as a helper for the 85-year-old

Spotlight on similar cases

Serious crimes involving people among almost 1 million who came to Germany in the second half of 2015 regularly court close attention.

Last year, riots were triggered in the eastern city of Chemnitz after a German-Cuban man was killed by alleged asylum seekers. In the southwestern town of Kandel, the murder of a 15-year-old girl by an Afghan asylum-seeker also triggered months of anti-migrant protests.

Read more: Study: Only better integration will reduce migrant crime rate

How long with the trial take?

The trial is expected to last seven days with a verdict due in May.

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


ls/msh (AFP, dpa)

