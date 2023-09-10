Germany: AfD candidate leads mayoral race, but runoff needed

The candidate for the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany fared far better than his rivals in the first round mayoral vote in Nordhausen. However, he must win a runoff against the incumbent to secure the post.

At municipal elections in Nordhausen, in Thuringia state in eastern Germany, a hotspot for Alternative for Germany (AfD) support, the far-right mayoral candidate Jörg Prophet finished almost 20 percentage points clear of the five other candidates in Sunday's first round vote.

However, his 42.1% support was insufficient for an outright victory in the first round.

AfD candidate Jörg Prophet comfortably led the 6-candidate field in the first round Image: Silvio Dietzel/dpa/picture alliance

Prophet will therefore have to contest a runoff against the incumbent, an independent with no party affiliation named Kai Buchmann, who was second with 23.7% of the vote.

Nordhausen is a city of around 42,000 in Thuringia. Turnout in Sunday's vote was put at 56.4%.

Why is the vote important?

In a runoff, the question will become whether Buchmann can rally supporters from other candidates — and motivate them to turn out for a second time for their second choice — in order to keep the AfD out of the office. The runoff vote will be a simple winner-takes-all encounter.

Independent incumbent Kai Buchmann came second in the first round with 23.7% of the vote Image: Martin Schutt/dpa/picture alliance

The vote was being watched closely in Germany as it was seen as a chance for the AfD to secure another local executive post in German politics.

An AfD candidate won a mayoral spot in Rahuhn-Jessnitz recently, and in Sonneberg, also in Thuringia, Robert Sesselmann secured a spot as a district administrator in June.

The AfD has fared fairly strongly in the polls in recent months, coinciding with a difficult phase for the parties in government at present.

msh/sri (AFP, dpa)