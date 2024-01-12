Germany: A third of long-distance trains delayed in 2023

Renovations and repairs of the rail network were the main reasons behind German trains' continued impunctuality.

The German rail network company Deutsche Bahn (DB) has once again smashed the myth of German trains running on time, according to statistics published by the company on Friday.

Just 64% of long-distance trains reached their destination on time — meaning less than six minutes late — last year. This was a similar share to 2022 when 65.2% could be considered punctual.

For regional trains, the rate of punctuality was much higher, with 91% reaching their destination on time.

Why are so many trains delayed in Germany?

DB said that the reason for the widespread delays was the increasing number of short-term works and repairs on the rails.

According to the rail operator's own data, around 75% of all long-distance trains had to slow down for construction sites by the end of the year.

The prospects for 2024 don't look much better, with works on the tracks continuing and even ramping up.

By 2030, Germany aims to have renovated dozens of routes into high-speed corridors that should eventually speed up journeys across the country. It has however warned that this could lead to things getting worse before they get better.

But there are other reasons why traveling on the train in Germany may fail to get you to your destination on time — or at all.

Germany was hit by several train strikes in 2023, with further strikes already having begun in January 2024.

Weather conditions were another major impediment, with storm Zoltan causing chaos across the country, especially on December 22 when only 35.6% of long-distance trains were punctual.

Edited by: Mark Hallam