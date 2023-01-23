Germany: 5 charged with treason in suspected terror plot

The attorney general said that the suspects planned to create "civil war-like conditions" in Germany. They are also accused of plotting to kidnap the health minister.

Treason charges have been brought against five people who allegedly planned to overthrow the German government, the federal prosecutor's office said Monday.

The group aimed to trigger "civil war-like conditions in Germany by means of violence" in order to topple the government, the prosecutor said. They also accused of planning to kidnap Germany's health minister.

All five have been in custody since last year, when authorities revealed the details of the alleged plot.

According to the prosecutor's statement, the group had accepted the plans could involve the loss of lives.

Prosecutors said the suspects had made increasingly concrete preparations and made separate military and administrative branches of their group.

The suspects are accused of planning to cause a nationwide blackout, abduct Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and kill his bodyguards if necessary.

More to follow…