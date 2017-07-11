 Germany: 2 dead in supermarket shooting, police say | News | DW | 07.06.2022

News

Germany: 2 dead in supermarket shooting, police say

Two people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in the central German city of Schwalmstadt.

Two people were found dead after a shooting in a supermarket north of Frankfurt, authorities said Tuesday.

According to local police, gunfire was reported at the premises in Schwalmstadt at around 1 p.m. local time (1100 UTC).

Police said the motive behind the shooting wasn't yet clear and that there was no further danger to the public.

Schwalmstadt is a rural mid-sized town of just under 20,000 people roughly 90 minutes' drive north of Frankfurt. 

nm/msh (Reuters, dpa)

