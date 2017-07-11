Germany: 2 dead in supermarket shooting, police say

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Two people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in the central German city of Schwalmstadt.
According to local police, gunfire was reported at the premises in Schwalmstadt at around 1 p.m. local time (1100 UTC).
Police said the motive behind the shooting wasn't yet clear and that there was no further danger to the public.
Schwalmstadt is a rural mid-sized town of just under 20,000 people roughly 90 minutes' drive north of Frankfurt.
nm/msh (Reuters, dpa)