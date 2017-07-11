Germans using too much gas, could face emergency later authorities warn

Germany's energy regulator, the Federal Network Agency, issued a dire warning to the country's consumers and businesses Thursday, saying they risked triggering a power "emergency" if they did not dramatically cut consumption.

"We will hardly be able to avoid a gas emergency in winter without at least 20% savings in the private, commercial and industrial sectors," said Federal Network Agency President Klaus Müller. "The situation can become very serious if we do not significantly reduce our gas consumption."

Müller said gas consumption spiked last week, prompting his warnings of a potential shortage if the trend is not dramatically reversed.

Household consumption spikes 10% over previous averages

According to Müller, average household and small business power consumption across Germany for the week of September 26, was 618 gigawatts — 10% higher than the years 2018-2021. Industrial consumption, he said was up 2% (1,370 gigawatts).

Overall, households and small businesses make up roughly 40% of German gas consumption, with industry accounting for the other 60%.

Germany, like its European neighbors, has been severely hampered by Russia's decision to cut gas supplies to the continent in retaliation to European sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Prior to the war, Russia had been Europe's main gas supplier. Now the EU is relying heavily on Norway as well as seeking contracts with other suppliers in an effort to avoid power and heating outages over the coming months.

Although strategic reserves have been topped off at over 90% of capacity, experts warn that may not be enough to see the continent through the winter if consumption is not significantly reduced.

Germany's Scholz seeks energy partnerships with Gulf states

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

js/sms (AP, dpa)