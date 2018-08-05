 Germans ′don′t trust the welfare state anymore′ | News | DW | 07.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germans 'don't trust the welfare state anymore'

A major welfare association in Germany is calling for billions of euros to be invested in desperately needed social policy reforms. It says the vast majority of citizens have lost confidence in the welfare state.

A man sleeping in a Berlin train station

German welfare organization Paritätische Gesamtverband warned in a report released Tuesday that a large section of the population no longer had faith in the welfare state, posing "a threat to social cohesion in Germany."

It said turning the situation around would require several key reforms and an investment of some €50 billion ($58 billion).

Read moreWho's bigger on benefits, Germany or the UK?

Watch video 04:55
Now live
04:55 mins.

Portrait: Life on the breadline

Association chairman Rolf Rosenstock told reporters in Berlin that the government "lacked political measures aimed specifically at supporting groups of people most at risk," such as the unemployed, those in rural areas, and the increasing number of elderly living in poverty.

"The social division that makes people insecure, and which is responsible for the rise of far-right parties, must be combated," he said, adding that failure to do so would lead to widespread "separation between the elites and so-called social losers."

Read moreIntegration in the workplace is key to social cohesion

Watch video 12:04
Now live
12:04 mins.

Reporter - Germany’s Poor Pensioners

A billion-euro reform package

Among the proposals outlined in the association's annual report was a demand for the minimum wage to be lifted from €8.84 to €12 per hour. It also called for an increase in the rate for basic social security support from €416 to at least €571. 

The association said the Hartz IV unemployment benefit scheme was perhaps most in need of a rethink, stressing that almost three quarters of the 6 million receiving support weren't unemployed at all, but were children, single parents, or people with disabilities who earn too little to survive.

Read morePoverty, homelessness on the rise despite German affluence

Watch video 03:48
Now live
03:48 mins.

A bus ride across Berlin: From poor to rich

nm/rc (AFP, dpa, epd, KNA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Poverty, homelessness on the rise despite German affluence

Slums like the favelas in Brazil don't exist in Germany. Poverty and homelessness are only visible at second glance, in part because social decline is less obvious. (18.12.2017)  

Music sings of extreme divide in Germany

The PEGIDA rallies in Germany put the international spotlight on the country's deep social divisions. However, those following the country's music scene have long been tuned into the political tensions. (02.02.2015)  

German issues in a nutshell: Hartz IV

To understand German politics, it helps to understand "Hartz IV," a controversial welfare benefits and unemployment insurance reform introduced in 2003 by a coalition government led by the Social Democratic Party (SPD). (06.06.2017)  

Welfare state: Who's bigger on benefits, Germany or the UK?

The welfare states in Germany and the UK have been able to create a lot of legitimacy for governments. Politicians just had to promise to increase benefits and people would vote for them. But how do the systems compare? (10.02.2018)  

Berlin mayor calls for basic income in Germany — or does he?

Berlin Mayor Michael Müller wants Germany to introduce what he terms a solidarity-based basic income. While some say his label isn't accurate, the plan throws critical light on the country's welfare program, Hartz IV. (20.03.2018)  

Opinion: Integration in the workplace is key to social cohesion

The arrival of many displaced persons and new immigrants in Germany heralds an era of great and unique challenges, writes Reiner Hoffmann, Chairman of the German Trade Union Federation (DGB). (11.02.2016)  

How the far-right AfD taps into Germany's East-West divide

Nearly three decades after reunification, economic and cultural divisions between eastern and western Germany live on. The former leader of the far-right AfD has told DW the party is using those rifts to its advantage. (18.04.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Reporter - Germany’s Poor Pensioners  

Portrait: Life on the breadline  

A bus ride across Berlin: From poor to rich  

Related content

Bauboom in Deutschland

Berlin real estate sales reach record €18 billion in 2017 24.07.2018

Last year, buyers paid a record-breaking sum for apartments, houses and plots of land in the German capital, according to a report. The most expensive apartment sold last year set its new owner back €8.2 million.

Symbolbild Überwachung, Spionage, Bespitzelung

Switzerland: Campaign against 'welfare detectives' gets support of thousands 21.04.2018

Switzerland passed a law allowing insurers to use GPS and even drones to spy on people suspected of committing welfare fraud. A small group has now launched a campaign against it, shaking up Swiss politics along the way.

Deutschland Das zukünftige Bundeskabinett

Germany: Angela Merkel's cabinet on 'political camp' retreat after stumbling start 10.04.2018

The German government is conferring outside Berlin to try to smooth tension between conservatives and Social Democrats. On the agenda are refugees, the economy, NATO, the EU and Germany's social welfare system.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 