Germans develop breast cancer blood test

Medical researchers at the Heidelberg University Hospital in southern Germany say they have developed a new blood test that can reliably pick up whether a patient has breast cancer, local media reported.

The test, called Heiscreen, can detect cancer in the blood even before it becomes visible to current scanning technology, Professor Christof Sohn, who led the research, told the Bild daily.

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer and kills more than 600,000 women each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The agency stresses that early diagnosis is crucial to bringing down cancer death rates and ensuring patients get timely treatment. Currently, the main screening methods are mammograms and clinical breast exams.

"The biggest advantage of the blood test is that it reacts very sensitively, especially in women under 50, and has an accuracy of 86 percent," Professor Sohn said.

The test is as reliable as a mammogram, but costs less and comes without exposure to radiation, he added. The procedure can also be used to detect ovarian cancer.

The test is expected to be released onto the market later this year, Bild reported.

