German union announces more public transport strikes

Local trams and buses will not run during parts of next week across Germany. The main walkout day will be March 1, to coincide with a climate strike event planned by environmentalist group Fridays for Future (FFF).

Local public transport workers in Germany are planning to strike on different days next week in all states, except Bavaria, the trade union Verdi announced on Thursday. It said that March 1 will be the main strike day.

The union, which represents some 90,000 transport workers at around 130 municipal transit agencies, is urging better working conditions for public transport employees, among other demands.

The workers have already staged several rounds of strikes in recent weeks amid tense collective bargaining talks.

Climate group Fridays for Future Germany has expressed support for the industrial action and said it will also stage demonstrations on March 1 demanding more action on climate change and greater investment in public transit.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

sri/wd (dpa, Reuters)