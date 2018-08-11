German Super Cup live: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Bayern Munich

(Lewandowski 21', 26')

Commerzbank Arena, Frankfurt

34' - Robben nods down a deep cross towards Lewandowski but Abraham gets in to clear.

29' - Big appeals from Bayern for a penalty. Fabian looks a bit lucky here, he tried to get the ball from behind Lewandowski and it was, at best, clumsy. Frankfurt rocking here. Still a fair while until the break.

26' - GOAL! It's two and it's that man Lewandowski again. Rönnow comes for the corner and gest nowhere near. To compound that, Salcido has lost Lewandowski and he nods in to an empty net.

25' - Bayern come again with several waves of attack. Müller fires a cross across goal and it'scleared for a corner.

23' - Gacinovic almost restores parity immediately but his shot flashes wide.

21' - GOAL! Out of nowhere, Bayern lead. Simple as you like. Thiago started it by spreading the ball out to Kimmich on the right. The fullback looked up and saw Lewandowski peeling away and picked him out perfectly. The Polish hitman did the rest, planting a header low past the keeper.

18' - As in the cup final, Frankfurt are pressing Bayern furiously and it's upsetting the champions a little.

15' - Not much came from that corner either but that little spell of pressure should do Frankfurt good.

13' - Bayern suddenly snap in to the press and put de Guzman in trouble but the Frankfurt man does well to draw the foul. Down the other end, the hosts win a corner and go short before whipping it to the far post, where Alaba just flicks it out for another one.

10' - The visitors starting to dominate the ball now, as you'd expect.

6' - Thiago takes a nip at Fabian and Frankfurt have a freekick in a dangerous area. De Guzman lifts a decent ball in but Abraham can't control his header.

4' - Ribery gets away down the left and stands one up at the back post, bubt Willems beats Müller to the ball. Lewandowski was in a good position there, perhaps the wrong decision from RIbery.

3' - There's an early break in play as Gacinovic, who scored that brilliant runaway third in the cup final, goes down clutching his face. But he seems to be ok.

1'- And we're off. Frankfurt get us underway.

20:25 - The highlights from the cup final between these two sides last season have just come on my screen. What a game that was and what an ending! Ante Rebic was absolutely superb that night in Berlin. He's only on the bench tonight, after his World Cup exertions.

20:20 - Worth pointing out that this is Neuer's first competetive game for Bayern since September. He looked a little rusty at times in the World Cup.

20:15 - Hello! Football's back! After a painful post World Cup month with only friendlies, some lower division games and transfer rumors to keep us interested, the German Super Cup marks the return of the big boys.

And they don't come much bigger than Bayern Munich. The champions have won this trophy 11 times, including the last six, and have a new man in the hot seat. Niko Kovac masterminded Frankfurt's shock win over the Bavarians in last season's cup final but is now in the Bayern dugout.

He names about his strongest available side, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery still defying the years in the wide areas and Manuel Neuer back between the sticks. Leon Goretzka will have to wait for his Bayern debut, he only makes the bench.

Frankfurt have lost several of their star performers from last season, including goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and the mercurial Kevin Prince-Boateng. As such, they hand debuts to keeper Frederik Rönnow and Real Madrid youth product Lucas Torro.