 German stereotypes: The dirndl, humor and German efficiency

Meet the Germans

German stereotypes: The dirndl, humor and German efficiency

How does the rest of the world see Germany? Rachel Stewart investigates the most common German stereotypes for Meet the Germans.

There are a few stubborn stereotypes that always seem to come up in conversations about Germany. So how much truth is there behind them, and where did they even come from? That's what Rachel wants to find out in this week's Meet the Germans. 

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks, she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.  

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

This content was first published on April 7, 2021.

