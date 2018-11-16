 German state plans to ban religious symbols from courts | News | DW | 20.11.2018

News

German state plans to ban religious symbols from courts

The state government of Lower Saxony is drafting a law that would ban judges and prosecutors from wearing religious clothing or symbols. Germany's justice minister has welcomed the plans.

Deutschland: Kopftuchdebatte (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

The  government of Germany's state of Lower Saxony plans to ban for judges and prosecutors from wearing religious symbols such as crosses or headscarves in the state's courtrooms.

Promoters of the measure say it is aimed at making clear that judges and prosecutors are neutral and free of any religious or ideological bias.

The plan has the support of Germany's Justice Minister Katarina Barley, a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

"A court decides independently from religious beliefs, and this neutrality must be visible from the outside,"Barley told the local newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung on Tuesday.

A draft law is reportedly in the works at Lower Saxony's justice ministry, according to local broadcaster NDR, which had obtained a copy of the plan.

German state mulls headscarf ban for girls under 14

However, the draft has not yet been proposed and the legislative process has not officially begun.

A spokesman at the state's Justice Ministry told DW that the state government would likely deal with the law next year, and that the measure would still need to be approved by Lower Saxony's state parliament.

Lower Saxony's Justice Minister Barbara Havliza told DW that "everyone in the court must have the impression that judges or prosecutors are completely free of religious or ideological beliefs."

German judges in support of a ban

The German Association of Judges (DRB) said it is in favor of the ban on religious clothing and symbols in the courtroom.

Sven Rebehn, the association's managing director, told DW in a statement: "The judiciary is committed to strict neutrality. Therefore religious clothing and ideological, political and religious symbols are incompatible with public officials in a courtroom."

Rebehn added that lawmakers should make this clear through "explicit bans."

  • A yarmulke atop a man with gray hair (picture alliance/dpa/W. Rothermel)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Yarmulke

    European Jews started wearing the yarmulke, or kippa, in the 17th and 18th centuries, turning the skull cap into a religious symbol. Pious Jews are expected to cover their heads, but the fabric isn't that important, and a hat or scarf is acceptable, too. Jewish Halacha law requires men and boys to cover their head when they pray, visit a synagogue or a Jewish cemetery or study the religion.

  • Archbishop Stephan Burgerwearing a miter (picture alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Miter

    The miter is the ceremonial headdress worn by bishops, mainly in the Roman-Catholic Church. It goes back to the 11th century, with the tall, peaked hat deeply cleft on the sides and adorned with two ribbons at the back symbolizing the Old and the New Testaments.

  • Man wearing an orange Sikh turban (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Dyck)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Dastar

    Members of the Sikh faith, a monotheistic religion founded in India's northern Punjab region in the 15th century, wear a dastar. A dastar is usually worn by men, with orange being a popular color. Underneath the cloth headwear, which is re-knotted every morning, Sikh men let their hair grow freely.

  • woman wearing a chador at the ballot box (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Kappeler)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Chador

    In Farsi, the word chador means "tent," and that is what this garment worn by observant Muslim women in some parts of the Middle East resembles. Usually black, it covers a woman from the head down, hiding the shape of the body, revealing only the face. The chador is worn over a woman's regular clothing.

  • Nuns wearing habit and veil (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Nun's veil

    Nuns almost always wear a distinctive veil to complete their religious garment, the habit. Novices' veils are white, while professed nuns usually wear a black veil, or one in their habit's color. Depending on the religious order, veils come in different sizes and shapes. Some are elaborate and cover the woman's entire head; others are simply pinned to the sister's hair.

  • Muslim woman wearing a headscarf (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Schiffmann)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Headscarf

    Is a woman's headscarf a religious headdress, or a symbol of oppression? In the West in particular, that continues to be a matter of heated debate. It is certainly the most well-known female head covering. Turkish women (as in this photo) tie headscarves differently from women in Arabic countries.

  • Hasidic man with fur hat and a woman wearing a curly white wig in a car (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Y. Dongxun)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Sheitel

    The ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish community in New York has strict rules for married women, who are required to shave their hair and wear a wig, the "sheitel." In her 2012 bestseller memoir "Unorthodox," US author Deborah Feldman describes growing up in the ultra-religious group.

  • Film still, Don Camillo holds a bomb high over his head (Picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Birett

    A bit of cloth, strips of cardboard and a tassle — voila, the birett, a head covering worn by Roman Catholic priests since the 13th century. In the Netherlands, Germany, Britain and France, the hat has four corners. In many other countries, it has three. If you remember the character Don Camillo (played by French actor Fernandel in a series of films in the 1950s and '60s), you know the hat!

  • Tuareg with a turban (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/RUN-McPhoto)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Tagelmust

    The cotton scarf that can be up to 15 meters long is worn by Tuareg Berber Muslim men throughout western Africa. The tagelmust covers the head and is pulled over the mouth and nose against wind-born sand in the desert. The turban-style headdress is worn by adult men only. When indigo blue, the tagelmust's dye can rub off on the skin, hence the Tuareg being called the "blue men of the desert."

  • Man wearing fur-trimmed shtreimel (picture-alliance/NurPhoto)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Shtreimel

    The Jewish shtreimel hat is made of velvet and has a wide fur trim, usually sable. Married men wear the hat on Jewish holidays and for religious festivities. The eye-catching headgear originated in Hasidic communities in southeastern Europe, a tradition that became nearly extinct in Europe after the Holocaust.

  • Amish people riding with a horse and buggy (DW/S. Sanderson)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Hats and bonnets

    The Amish are a conservative Christian group in North America that originated in the tradition of the Anabaptist movement in Switzerland and southern Germany. The first Amish fled to the US in the early 18th century to escape religious persecution. They live simple lives, and shun modern technology and conveniences. The women wear plain bonnets; the men wear straw or felt hats.

    Author: Klaus Krämer (db)


A controversial topic

The possibility to wear religious symbols, headscarves in particular, in public spaces has been dealt with by German courts numerous times.

Just last March, a court in Munich, in the southern German state of Bavaria, confirmed a regional court's decision that a law trainee could not wear a headscarf during public appearances in court.

At the time, the court said its decision was meant to ensure that there would be "no doubt about the independence and neutrality" of the courtroom.

Bavaria's state government, on the other hand, recently introduced a decree ordering that a "clearly visible crucifix" be displayed in public buildings.

In May, a court in Berlin stood behind city authorities who had barred a primary school teacher from wearing a headscarf during classes.

The court said the decision upheld the state's neutrality law. A court spokesman had said that "primary school children should be free of the influence that can be exerted by religious symbols."

