German rail operator says massive train disruption caused by sabotage

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday that intentional interference was the cause of disruptions in the train network in northern Germany.

"Sabotage to cables which were vital for train traffic meant Deutsche Bahn had to stop trains running in the north this morning for nearly three hours," Deutsche Bahn said.

The German rail operator said that security authorities had taken over the investigation. There was no immediate information on potential suspects.

What do we know about the rail disruptions?

Earlier on Saturday, Deutsche Bahn reported a "technical fault on the line" after trains in large parts of northern Germany were stopped.

"The reason for that is the failure of the digital train radio communication system," the company said.

Hours later, the Deutsche Bahn reported that the issue had been amended, but further service cancelations and disruptions were still possible.

The problem has affected trains in large parts of northern Germany as well as some international routes, DB said.

Travel to and from Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony in the direction of Kassel- Wilhelmshöhe, Berlin and North Rhine Westphalia had been suspended.

The high-speed ICE trains between Berlin, Hanover and NRW were also impacted by the outage.

Some international routes were affected as well. Round trains from and to Berlin via Amsterdam are completely cancelled. Meanwhile, trains from and to the Danish cities of Copenhagen and Aarhus would end/start in Padborg.

