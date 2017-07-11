German prosecutors launch probe over deadly floods

German prosecutors said on Friday that they had launched an investigation against the head of the Ahrweiler district in western Germany over the deadly floods that devastated the region in mid-July.

The prosecutors said that they had "affirmed the initial suspicion of negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm" and were instigating a probe against Jürgen Pföhler, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU). They said another member of the crisis team in Ahrweiler was also under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.

