 German police raid right-wing extremists over mosque bomb threats | News | DW | 09.10.2019

German police raid right-wing extremists over mosque bomb threats

After a series of bomb threats were sent to mosques and media companies in Germany this summer, authorities have now zeroed in on seven suspects. The threats carried the signatures of several right-wing extremist groups.

A officer stands near a police car in Munich, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

Authorities carried out raids across Germany on Wednesday morning as part of an investigation into threatening letters believed to be sent by right-wing extremist groups.

Some 120 officers took part in the raids in the southern states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria as well as in the eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt.

The state of Bavaria's interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, said authorities were investigating seven suspects. Six of the suspects were detained but released at the end of the operation while the seventh suspect is yet to be found.

Authorities did not immediately reveal further details about the locations of the raids but said that several data storage devices were seized and being analyzed.

In July, a total of 23 threatening messages were sent to mosques, Islamic organizations, political party headquarters and media companies as well as a refugee reception center in Bavaria.

Among other threats, the letters mentioned bombing the groups and institutions. The messages were intended "to frighten people and disturb peace in society," Herrmann said.

At the end of the messages, the authors wrote the names of several right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi groups including: "Volksfront," "Combat 18," or "Blood & Honour."

The group "Combat 18" took over control of the neo-Nazi network "Blood & Honour" which was banned in Germany in 2000.

Germany's far-right 'enemy lists'

rs/sms (AFP, dpa)

Europe's right-wing extremists try recruiting from police, army

Right-wing violence is on the rise in many EU states, according to a confidential Europol report cited by German media. The extremist groups seek to boost their "combat skills" by recruiting military and police members. (24.09.2019)  

Combat 18: The neo-Nazi network facing a ban in Germany

Germany may soon ban the neo-Nazi group Combat 18 as a terrorist organization. Given Germany's history, and a recent killing allegedly tied to neo-Nazi circles, the main mystery may be why it hasn't been banned yet. (05.07.2019)  

Germany's Muslims demand better protection amid increased threats

Germany's Muslims feel increasingly threatened after a number of recent bomb scares at mosques. Now, the heads of the country's leading Muslim associations want the government to take protective action. (24.07.2019)  

Deutschland Gedenkbaum für NSU-Opfer in Zwickau abgesägt

Destruction of German memorial to right-wing terror victim prompts investigation 04.10.2019

An oak tree commemorating the first murder victim of the neo-Nazi Nationalist Socialist Underground (NSU) group has been sawed down in Zwickau, near the Polish border.

Deutschland | Gedenkbaum für Enver Simsek in Zwickau abgesägt

Second memorial to victim of German neo-Nazi terror group vandalized 06.10.2019

A memorial to the first victim of the National Socialist Underground (NSU) right-wing terror cell was found vandalized. It had been installed just days ago to replace a commemorative tree that had been cut down.

Bonn: Tag der Kippa - Yitzhak Yohanan Melamed

Germany's Jewish council warns against AfD's 'right-wing extremism' 18.08.2019

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany has sharply criticized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, saying that it "incites fears and promotes a climate of exclusion of minorities."

