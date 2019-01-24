 German police evacuate train in Frankfurt over bomb threat | News | DW | 25.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German police evacuate train in Frankfurt over bomb threat

Some 500 passengers were evacuated from a high-speed train at the Frankfurt South train station after German police received a bomb threat. After searching the ICE train, authorities later gave the all-clear.

Deutsche Bahn ICE train (picture-alliance/dpa)

A bomb threat against a Deutsche Bahn Intercity-Express (ICE) train prompted an evacuation and the temporary closure of a train station in the German financial capital of Frankfurt on Friday.

Federal police in the city of Koblenz reported the threat on Twitter, writing that 500 passengers on the high-speed train had been removed safely at the Frankfurt Süd (Frankfurt South) train station and that they were uninjured. 

After searching the train, German police gave the all-clear and the passengers were able to re-board the train and continue their journey.

Police added that "invesigations are ongoing" into the threat.

The bomb threat against the train prompted authorities to briefly close platforms 5 and 6 at the Frankfurt Süd station, which later re-opened again. Authorities identified the train as ICE 74, which runs from Zurich to the northern German city of Kiel.

According to local public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk, police received a bomb threat against the train around 2:00 p.m. (1300 GMT), shortly after the train left Frankfurt's main train station.

Authorities then searched the train with bomb-sniffing dogs, but did not find anything. 

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here. 

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Obdachloser auf Friedhof enthauptet

German police offer reward in case of beheaded homeless man 29.03.2018

Police have offered a reward for information about the killing of a homeless man who was found beheaded in the city of Koblenz. Police are keen to find out if the former art dealer was involved in a dispute.

Fliegerbombe in Koblenz

Koblenz residents move out as World War Two bomb made safe 02.09.2017

Some 21,000 residents of Koblenz were obliged to move out of their homes while a World War Two bomb was made safe. The biggest evacuation of its kind in postwar Germany will be held in Frankfurt for similar reasons.

Obdachlose in Frankfurt am Main

Homeless in Germany's financial hub ordered to pay fines for sleeping rough 18.12.2017

A new measure in Frankfurt now requires those who sleep in public places to pay an on-the-spot fine. Homelessness in Germany has risen dramatically in recent years, with hundreds of thousands sleeping rough nationwide.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 