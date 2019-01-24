German police evacuate train in Frankfurt over bomb threat

A bomb threat against a Deutsche Bahn Intercity-Express (ICE) train prompted an evacuation and the temporary closure of a train station in the German financial capital of Frankfurt on Friday.

Federal police in the city of Koblenz reported the threat on Twitter, writing that 500 passengers on the high-speed train had been removed safely at the Frankfurt Süd (Frankfurt South) train station and that they were uninjured.

After searching the train, German police gave the all-clear and the passengers were able to re-board the train and continue their journey.

Police added that "invesigations are ongoing" into the threat.

The bomb threat against the train prompted authorities to briefly close platforms 5 and 6 at the Frankfurt Süd station, which later re-opened again. Authorities identified the train as ICE 74, which runs from Zurich to the northern German city of Kiel.

According to local public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk, police received a bomb threat against the train around 2:00 p.m. (1300 GMT), shortly after the train left Frankfurt's main train station.

Authorities then searched the train with bomb-sniffing dogs, but did not find anything.

