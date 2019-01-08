 German police detain patient who took hostage at hospital | News | DW | 18.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German police detain patient who took hostage at hospital

Police and special forces swarmed a hospital in Bavaria after a male patient took a woman hostage. The man also threatened several other people with knives, but police did not comment on a possible motive.

Police respond to a hostage situation at a hospital in Deggendorf, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

A 40-year-old male patient at a hospital in southern Germany was arrested on Friday after he took a female patient hostage with a knife.

The incident took place at the Mainkofen district hospital in the Bavarian town of Deggendorf.

Police and special forces were able to overpower the man and arrest him. Authorities later said that the man was an Austrian national.

According to news agency DPA, the man suffered minor injuries in the police operation.

Police respond to a hostage situation at a hospital in Deggendorf, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

Some 50 police officers were on the scene at the Mainkofen district hospital

The 57-year-old woman who had been taken hostage was unharmed.

He also used two knives to threaten several other people before taking the hostage.

The Mainkofen district hospital, which has space for over 700 patients, has a psychiatric department as well as a forensic department where convicted offenders receiving medical treatment are housed, reported local public broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk.

Authorities did not immediately release further details about the suspect or his motives.

In a statement about the operation, police said that the suspect "did not make any demands" during negotiations with authorities and that nothing is known yet about his motive.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

The hostage crisis that shook Germany's rules of reporting: Gladbeck

A new TV miniseries revisits the 1988 Gladbeck hostage crisis. Dubbed the "darkest hour" in postwar German media history, coverage of the event shattered the nation and redefined the rules of reporting. (08.03.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland, Kloster Andechs

Kloster Andechs - winter beer on the holy mountain 15.01.2019

One of Bavaria's oldest pilgrimages leads to Andechs Monastery, high above the shores of Ammersee. Whether you are on a pilgrimage or a hike, the ascent makes you thirsty. Time for a winter beer.

Köln - Nach Geiselnahme im Kölner Hauptbahnhof

Cologne hostage-taker was 'slated for deportation' 19.10.2018

The Syrian suspect behind the hostage situation at Cologne's central train station was reportedly due to be deported in 2015. German authorities have been accused of dropping the ball.

Debate about abortion in Germany reignited 11.10.2018

Although abortions are illegal, in practice they are not being punished. But in Bavaria, Germany, fewer doctors and hospitals are willing to carry out the procedure.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 