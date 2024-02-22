German police arrest suspect after Wuppertal school attack

Police have arrested a suspect after several pupils were injured at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal.

Police said a large-scale operation was underway on Thursday in the city of Wuppertal, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, after several students were injured.

According to Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper, a student attacked fellow pupils with a knife. Five people were injured, according to police, as well as a suspect who was arrested at the scene.

No shots were fired during the incident. Officials did not release any initial information about the perpetrator or any weapons used and it is understood that a motive has yet to be established.

Police said a contact point for relatives had been set up near the school in the Elberfeld district of the city.

This is a developing story that will be updated...

rc/wd (AFP, dpa)

