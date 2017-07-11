German plane crashes in Croatia killing 4

A rescue team on Monday recovered the bodies of four people from the wreckage of a plane crash in rugged terrain around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Zagreb, Croatian civil defense officials said Monday.

The Cessna aircraft disappeared from radar after taking off from the Adriatic coast city of Split on Sunday. It was heading to the western German city of Leverkusen where the pilot belonged to an aviation club.

"As soon as the plane was spotted from above [by drone], search

teams went to the scene," said civil defense director Damir Trut.

"Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that all the passengers have died," Trut told reporters.

Hundreds of rescue personnel took part in the operation, which was complicated by rough weather and Inaccessible mountainous terrain.

What caused the crash?

Trut said authorities have launched an investigation into the accident. It has not yet been determined why the plane disappeared from radar and crashed.

Watch video 02:10 Private jet sector booms on coronavirus fears

Croatian media reported that the weather in the area was bad and that the pilot sent an appeal for help, according to the Associated Press.

The plane was returning to the Bayer Leverkusen Air Sports Club in western Germany when it crashed.

The four people on board included two Germans, one Croat and one Swiss. The pilot has not been immediately identified.

The aviation club said the pilot was an experienced aviator and a "much appreciated, popular and dedicated member" of the club.

"We have hoped and feared with the pilot's family, we have given each

other courage and hope in the community of the air sports club," the

club's chairperson Reinhard Sablowski said. "Now our worst fears have

been confirmed," he added.

The three passengers were acquaintances of the pilot.

dh/wmr (dpa, Reuters, AP)