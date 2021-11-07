German parties to present coalition deal: DW's Hans Brandt reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats have almost concluded coalition talks, the parties say. This means the country will likely have a new government well before Christmas.
Germany's coalition government-in-waiting is one step closer to taking power. The general secretaries of the SPD, Greens and FDP have said a first public agreement will be ready next week.
The three parties in talks to form the next German government hope to soon resolve their differences on an array of issues ranging from tackling climate change to finance.
The country's next coalition government plans to keep cannabis tightly regulated, party representatives said. Recreational use of cannabis is only legal in two other EU countries.
