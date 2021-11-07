 German parties to present coalition deal: DW′s Hans Brandt reports | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 24.11.2021

DW News

German parties to present coalition deal: DW's Hans Brandt reports

Top stories in 90 seconds 24.11.2021

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 13: A woman poses for a photograph with Turkish Lira currency on August 13, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey.The lira hit another record low overnight forcing Turkey's Central Bank to act to curb the lira's collapse however the action was not enough to subdue investors fears over the countries financial crisis (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Sharp drop in Turkish lira triggers protests 24.11.2021

Eine undatierte grafische Darstellung zeigt die Nasa-Sonde für die Mission «Dart» (Double Asteroid Redirection Test). Die US-Raumfahrtbehörde Nasa will mit der Mission Dart erstmals eine Sonde absichtlich in einen Asteroiden steuern, um dessen Flugbahn zu verändern. (zu dpa: Mission Erdverteidigung: Nasa lässt Test-Sonde in Asteroiden fliegen )

How to prevent an asteroid from destroying Earth 23.11.2021

Taliban shut Kabul's Ariana cinema, leaving cultural void 23.11.2021

25.10.2021, Borkwalde, Brandenburg, Auf einem grauen Untergrund liegen Parteilogos und ein Kompass.

German coalition deal sealed, to be presented later Wednesday 24.11.2021

Germany's Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats have almost concluded coalition talks, the parties say. This means the country will likely have a new government well before Christmas.

Lars Klingbeil (M), SPD-Generalsekretär, Michael Kellner (l), Bundesgeschäftsführer von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, und Volker Wissing, rheinland-pfälzischer Minister für Wirtschaft, Verkehr, Landwirtschaft und Weinbau und FDP-Generalsekretär, geben ein Pressestatement vor der Landesvertretung Rheinland-Pfalz. Hier findet die Fortsetzung der Koalitionsverhandlungen von SPD, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Draft coalition deal to be ready next week 16.11.2021

Germany's coalition government-in-waiting is one step closer to taking power. The general secretaries of the SPD, Greens and FDP have said a first public agreement will be ready next week.

Olaf Scholz, Kanzlerkandidat der SPD, sitzt in einem Wahlstudio des ZDF bei der Berliner Runde zur Bundestagswahl. Recrop.

Germany's Olaf Scholz: Coalition talks going 'very well' 16.11.2021

The three parties in talks to form the next German government hope to soon resolve their differences on an array of issues ranging from tackling climate change to finance.

Cannabisplanzen stehen im Blühraum einer Produktionsanlage von Aphira für medizinisches Cannabis. Hoch gesichert und hinter dicken Stahlwänden simulieren LED-Lampen in acht Blühkammern Sonnenauf- und -untergänge bei idealen Wachstumsbedingungen. (zu «Plantage für Cannabis-Heilpflanzen »sicher wie Fort Knox«»)

Germany: Likely future government supports cannabis legalization 19.11.2021

The country's next coalition government plans to keep cannabis tightly regulated, party representatives said. Recreational use of cannabis is only legal in two other EU countries.