German neo-Nazis launch hate campaign after Syrian boy dies

The small town of Schönberg in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has become the scene of an ugly neo-Nazi hate campaign after a young boy was hit by a tractor on June 20.

In the weeks after the accident, swastikas were twice daubed at the site, and twice removed by local authorities.

Local police reported that the 9-year-old boy had lost his balance while riding his bike on the sidewalk and fallen onto the road, where he was hit by the tractor. He died a few days later in hospital.

Two weeks later, on July 8, a local resident reported that a large swastika had been painted at the spot on the sidewalk with white paint. It was removed, but was drawn again, also in white paint, at the same spot three weeks later, this time with "1:0" written next to it.

The mother of the boy told the Bild newspaper, "What did we do to deserve a swastika to be drawn there?" The family arrived in Germany from the city of Idlib, Syria, in 2015.

Neo-Nazis in northeastern Germany

Displaying Nazi symbols is illegal in Germany, and far-right extremists are tracked by the domestic intelligence agency, the Verfassungsschutz.

"We don't have a [neo-Nazi] scene here," Schönberg Mayor Lutz Götze told DW. "But we do have inhabitants that pursue this political direction."

Lorenz Caffier, interior minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, described the swastikas on the sidewalk as a "shocking mockery of the victim." "A connection between the swastika daubings and the tragic accident is highly likely," Caffier told the Bild, before adding that he had ordered security forces to do everything to investigate the incident as quickly as possible.

The town of Jamel, just 30 kilometers (19 miles) away, has developed a reputation as a neo-Nazi stronghold, with immigrants driven away from the area with arson attacks in the early 2000s. An anti-Nazi rock concert was held in the town last year.

However, Götze refused to speculate on who was responsible for the graffiti, though he said it "could not be ruled out" that the perpetrators had come from outside Schönberg, which has a population of just 4,400.