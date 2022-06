Jörg and Nadine

In their early 30s, Nadine and Jörg have been vegan since 2006, and they've been spicing up the internet with their blog "Eat This" since 2011. There, on their Instagram account (@eatthisorg) and in their cookbook, the couple shares vegan recipes inspired by food around the world, as well as how to make plant-based meat substitutes. But beware — the self-described Sriracha addicts like it hot!