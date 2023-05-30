German left-wing extremist Lina E. found guilty

Left-wing extremist Lina E.has been found guilty in a German court of leading a series of violent attacks on neo-Nazis. The sprawling trial has sparked controversy and fears of extremism driven by leftist ideology.

A 28-year-old German student was found guilty of founding a criminal organization and committing six serious attacks on neo-Nazis, in an unusual case of violent left-wing extremism in Germany. She was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. Her three male co-defendants were sentenced to around three years in prison each.

The defendants were greeted on Wednesday with a huge round of applause, many of them waving and smiling to friends and relatives in the courtroom. They also then screened their faces from photographers with folders, one of which had the message "Free All Antifas" taped (in English) on its cover. When Lina E. herself was brought in, the applause was even louder and longer, with virtually the whole of the gallery that wasn't press standing up.

As soon as the sentence was read, the gallery began chanting leftist messages of support. The judge called for quiet so that he could read out his reasoning, saying: "Anyone who is interested in hearing why the verdict was the way it was, can stay." Someone immediately shouted: "Because you're fascist friends!" Others called out: "Fucking class justice!"

The judge immediately called a 15-minute break, during which people who had called out were to be removed by security.

There were loud groans of protest and tuts of disgust from the gallery throughout the reading of the court's reasoning. The judge said that, even if the political motivations of the defendants, such as fighting right-wing extremism, could be regarded as justified, that did not reduce the severity of their crimes. He also criticized the defense lawyers for describing the trial as "political justice."

The judge also took time to defend the German justice system, mentioning the number of convictions against violent far-right extremists that this court had itself handed down in the past few years. Again, this was greeted with scoffing and sarcastic laughter from the gallery.

The Dresden court is heavily guarded on the day of the verdict Image: Robert Michael/picture alliance/dpa

A protracted trial

State prosecutors said Lina E.* and her three co-defendants — Lennart A., Philipp M., and Jannis R. — carried out a series of attacks on neo-Nazis in the eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony between 2018 and 2020, including two attacks on Leon R., a notorious far-right extremist who was himself arrested for allegedly forming a far-right extremist organization.

The group around Lina E. is believed to have raided a well-known neo-Nazi bar in the town of Eisenach in late 2019 and attacked Leon R. with hammers and batons. When the initial attack failed, the group attacked him again a few weeks later outside his car. Other neo-Nazis were left with broken bones and other injuries after the attacks.

Contradictory evidence

Much of the prosecution's case rested on the testimony of a member of her group who turned state's witness: 30-year-old Johannes D., who said before the Dresden Higher Regional Court that the four defendants had trained specifically for attacks onright-wing extremists. But whe he himself stood trial in Meiningen in February, he allegedly said that it was merely a matter of normal martial arts training for physical exercise. Johannes D. was given only a suspended sentence of 18 months in Meiningen, adding to speculation that he had provided useful testimony against Lina E. to lighten his own punishment.

The level of planning was key to the prosecution's case, as the accusation that Lina E. was the leader of a criminal organization rested on arguments that the attacks were especially trained for.

As her trial has been drawn out, Lina E. has made numerous court appearances in Dresden Image: Ulrich Wagner/dpa/picture alliance

A politically-charged case

The case has created plenty of political tension, with the defense and far-left scenes in Lina E.'s home city of Leipzig saying that she has been scapegoated as a left-wing terrorist by both the media and the authorities. Many allege that the justice system is too lenient on neo-Nazi perpetrators.

"Free Lina" signs and collection boxes for her defense fund have been put out in the Leipzig district of Connewitz, a left-wing hub where Lina E. herself lived. Left-wing activists have called for rallies for Saturday in Dresden and Leipzig, where riot police are expecting violence.

But Hendrik Hansen, a specialist in extremism and professor at the Federal University of Applied Administrative Sciences, argues that the media has if anything underestimated the dangers of left-wing extremism.

"This trial is a clear success," Hansen told DW. "In the area around Leipzig we are facing the rise of clandestine structures that are very well networked in the left-wing extremist scene, and who are using methods that they have not used before."

Hansen said Lina E.'s group could clearly be classified as a criminal organization, and could well be described as terrorist: "This was a whole group of people planning attacks so minutely that they were using the appropriate technology, like disposable mobile phones. They had scouts, who spied on the victims. The tasks within the group were very precisely divided up."

Hansen said that the evidence showed that the group was not merely planning street-fighting methods, but targeted assaults aimed at seriously injuring or even killing their victims. "Terrorism is defined as using politically motivated violence to spread fear and horror either within the general population or within a certain group of people," he said.

Street demonstrations in Leipzig's Connewitz district have a history of violence Image: Sebastian Willnow/dpa/picture alliance

Who is Lina E.?

Lina E. was born in Kassel, central Germany, she showed interest in a career as a social worker working with disadvantaged youth, and during her studies wrote about how to deal with far-right radicalization among young people.

Kassel is located in the state of Hesse, which has a large far-right scene, and in 2006 the city was the scene of one of the 10 murders carried out by the right-wing terrorist group the National Socialist Underground (NSU). Lina E. is reported to have become politicized by the uncovering of the NSU in 2011, which caused major controversy and investigations across Germany about law enforcement and intelligence failures.

She has now spent the last two and a half years since her arrest in the same prison in Chemnitz where the only known surviving NSU member, Beate Zschäpe, is also imprisoned.

The state prosecutors say Lina E. is still extremely dangerous. Leading prosecutor Alexandra Geilhorn said the defendant had shown no remorse and had not distanced herself from her left-wing ideology. The prosecutor also described what she called the "severe violence" of the attacks, carried out with an "extraordinary extent of criminal energy," coupled with a "notable measure of callousness."

She also warned that Lina E. could easily disappear underground, as her partner Johann G., another suspected left-wing extremist, already has done. The defense dismissed all these claims, pointing out that Lina E. has said that her only ambition is to complete her university degree and become a social worker.

The defense also accused the prosecution of making sexist assumptions about Lina E.'s guilt: The prosecution connected her to one of the crime scenes because DNA traces of her fugitive partner Johann G. had been found there. This, they said, was no more than speculative "Bonnie and Clyde logic." There is no direct DNA evidence connecting Lina E. to the scenes of the attacks on the neo-Nazis.

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

This article was first published ahead of the verdict and later updated to reflect news developments.

*Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing the full names of alleged criminals. Lina E.'s case ends only when she has exhausted all options for appeal.

