 German labor minister tackles working conditions in parcel delivery sector | News | DW | 02.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German labor minister tackles working conditions in parcel delivery sector

Germany's biggest services union says some parcel delivery firms pay eastern European workers as little as €4.50 an hour. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said the working conditions were "shameful."

Postman delivers parcels (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Christians)

German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil announced a new law on Saturday to combat illegal working conditions in the parcel delivery sector.

The law would force Germany's main delivery service companies to cover any failure by their subcontractors to pay the minimum wage or social insurance contributions, he said in an interview with the RND media group.

Germany's biggest services union, Verdi, welcomed the move. It has repeatedly criticized major delivery companies for failing to tackle what it says are "precarious" employment conditions at many subcontractor firms.

Verdi boss Frank Bsirske said some subcontractors used cheap labor from eastern Europe to deliver packages, often paying them as little as €4.50 ($5.12) an hour for shifts that lasted up to 16 hours. Germany's hourly minimum wage is €9.19.

German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil called the working conditions at subcontractors "shameful"

Conservatives voice support

Only two of Germany's five biggest delivery service companies, DHL and UPS, use their own employees to deliver parcels, according to Verdi. The other three companies generally use subcontractors.

But the German Parcel and Express Logistics Association (Biek) dismissed accusations that it was not doing enough to stop wage dumping. It said contracts between its members and other companies require subcontractors to pay workers the minimum wage and social contributions.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives appear to be on board with introducing the so-called subcontractor liability rule. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) employee council spoke out in favor of the move earlier this week.

Heil said employees in the construction and the meat industries had benefited from rule changes. He added that the regulations could apply to the parcel delivery sector as soon as the end of this year.

amp/jm (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ryanair: German minister pledges law change for more workers' rights

Ryanair pilots and cabin staff in Germany have been promised a works council inside the Irish airline by Labor Minister Hubertus Heil. The budget carrier claims to have reached a deal with Portuguese pilots. (19.10.2018)  

German minister says childless people should pay more tax

Germany's health minister has called for people without children to pay significantly more into the pension scheme. But others in the government have dismissed the idea as an attempt to punish childless residents. (09.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Berlin: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer und Markus Söder

Germany's CDU, CSU and SPD lose thousands of members 26.02.2019

Germany's ruling coalition parties, the CDU, CSU and SPD, lost thousands of members in the last year, a survey found. In contrast, the Free Democratic Party, Greens and far-right Alternative for Germany gained members.

DW Kolumne Ger-money Kate Ferguson

German economy not aging gracefully 25.02.2019

Many Germans expect to spend their twilight years either impoverished or working past their best by dates. Those fears need to be taken seriously, says DW's Kate Ferguson.

Deutschland Regenbogenfahne vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Berlin

Gay conversion therapy ban in Germany gains support 01.03.2019

Although homosexuality is no longer classified as an illness in Germany, some therapists still try to "cure" gays and lesbians. LGBT activists have fought for a ban on such therapies, and have met with success.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 