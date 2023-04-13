German imports from Russia down by 91%

Russian exports to Germany were down 91% this February compared to February 2022, the month when it invaded Ukraine. The rapid decline is in large part because of the near-total halt in imports of Russian energy.
Germany's imports from Russia have fallen by a staggering 91% in the first year of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The country's federal statistics agency, Destatis said on Thursday that imported goods from Russia were worth €300 million (roughly $330 million) in February 2023, when compared to imports amounting to €3.7 billion in the same month of 2022.