 German ice hockey coach Marco Sturm quits national team | News | DW | 05.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German ice hockey coach Marco Sturm quits national team

Marco Sturm led the German national ice hockey team during its incredible second-place finish at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang 2018. Sturm will now be the Assistant Coach of the struggling LA Kings in the USA.

Marco Sturm (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Novoderezhkin)

Coach and general manager of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), Marco Sturm, resigned from his post on Sunday, having accepted an offer to become Assistant Coach of the Los Angeles Kings in the US National Hockey League (NHL).

Sturm had been national coach since 2015. Under his leadership, the German national hockey team won the silver medal at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang 2018. The underdog feat put German hockey on the map and lit up the hopes of fans of the game nationwide.

Despite finding success in his tenure at home, the 40-year-old had always had a return to the US on his mind. His ties to the NHL are deep, as he played some 938 games in the league, with a brief stint for the LA Kings in the 2010/11 season.

"The timing of the offer was also surprising for me. But the NHL has always been my goal, even as a coach, so it's a dream come true for me," Sturm said. "I'm nothing but grateful to DEB for making this step possible," he said, adding that he was also grateful that DEB gave him the opportunity to get his start in coaching.

Marco Sturm and the German team training at the Olympics

Marco Sturm and the German team training at the Olympics

Read more: Opinion: German hockey team's strong Olympics comes as no big surprise

DEB President Franz Reindl told the SID news agency that the organization understood Sturm's decision and that a German coach in the NHL was also a plus for the country's hockey program.

"We have always said that we will not put any obstacles in his way," Reindl said.

A new challenge

Sturm is joining the NHL in the midst of troubled times for the Los Angeles Kings and following the sacking of head coach John Stevens and assistant coach Don Nachbaur.

The team are currently last in the overall NHL standings after a 4-8-1 start and last in the league with 2.15 goals per game.

Read more: Germany's Marco Sturm: 'We really need to forget about the Olympics'

Adding to the dismal record, the Kings have been outscored 45-28 and held a six-game losing streak until recently. Among the team's struggles are a top-heavy roster of well-paid veterans, inconsistent depth players and a patchy defense.

Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake said LA chose Sturm because of his "new generational coaching style" and his skills in "player relations."

Sturm will spend one more week coaching Germany in the Deutschland Cup before reporting to Los Angeles.

jcg/jm (AP, AFP, SID)

Watch video 01:00
Now live
01:00 mins.

Denmark beat Germany in shootout

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Winter Olympics: German ice hockey team pull off 'Wunder von Pyeongchang'

Germany have delivered the biggest win in the country's ice hockey history, beating defending champions Canada to advance to the Olympic gold medal game. Neither the team nor the country can quite believe it. (23.02.2018)  

German ice hockey star Christian Ehrhoff retires

Christian Ehrhoff has hung up his skates after the Cologne Sharks were eliminated from the playoffs in Germany's top ice hockey league. He played for nine teams in three countries over his 19-year career. (26.03.2018)  

Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany end campaign with defeat to Canada

Germany are heading home from the ice hockey worlds in Denmark in eleventh place after a disappointing tournament. There was to be no repeat of Pyeongchang's Olympic heroics for coach Marco Sturm's team. (15.05.2018)  

Opinion: German hockey team's strong Olympics comes as no big surprise

Germany pulled off a major upset, beating Sweden to advance to the Olympic semifinals. While this particular result was an upset, Germany's strong performance in Pyeongchang is no surprise, writes DW's Chuck Penfold. (21.02.2018)  

Germany's Marco Sturm: 'We really need to forget about the Olympics'

Germany's hockey team will have a different look at the world championship. Some who won Olympic silver are out and a couple of NHL stars are back. Coach Marco Sturm spoke with DW about his team's prospects in Denmark. (04.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Denmark beat Germany in shootout  

Related content

Deutschland Eishockey-Nationalmannschaft Marco Sturm

Opinion: German ice hockey coach Marco Sturm leaves behind big skates to fill 05.11.2018

Marco Sturm has reinvigorated German ice hockey, topping it all off by winning a silver medal in Pyeongchang. The DEB is right to let him pursue his NHL dreams, but it now faces a crucial decision, writes Chuck Penfold.

Eishockey Länderspiel Deutschland - Frankreich

Germany's Marco Sturm: 'We really need to forget about the Olympics' 04.05.2018

Germany's hockey team will have a different look at the world championship. Some who won Olympic silver are out and a couple of NHL stars are back. Coach Marco Sturm spoke with DW about his team's prospects in Denmark.

Eishockey Kölner Haie - Nürnberg Ice Tigers Christian Ehrhoff

German ice hockey star Christian Ehrhoff retires 26.03.2018

Christian Ehrhoff has hung up his skates after the Cologne Sharks were eliminated from the playoffs in Germany's top ice hockey league. He played for nine teams in three countries over his 19-year career.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 