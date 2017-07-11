German Foreign Minister Maas slams 'massive' attacks on Israel

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Israel has the right to defend itself against "massive and unacceptable attacks," as he arrived in Israel on Thursday.

Maas stressed that Germany's solidarity "is not limited to words."

During a one-day trip, Maas is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top ministers for talks on the Israel-Palestinian crisis.

Maas will be discussing what the international community can do to promote a cease-fire, 10 days after Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip began a new round of a decades-long conflict.

Germany calls for cease-fire

"As long as there are states and groups that threaten Israel with destruction, it must be able to protect its inhabitants. Germany will continue to make contributions to ensure that this remains the case." Maas said as he met Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

"We support the international efforts for a cease-fire and are convinced that the violence must end as soon as possible in the interest of the people. I would also like to call for this here today," he added.

"The fact that we see that Hamas is again firing missiles into the south of Israel, since we have arrived here in Tel Aviv, is for us an indication of how serious the situation is that the people of Israel find themselves in," Maas said.

Maas also spoke about suffering on both sides: "The casualty numbers are rising by the day. That also concerns us greatly, and for that reason we support international efforts for a cease-fire."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi first on his visit

"We also want to look beyond the current situation. We are convinced that a life in security and peace will only be possible in the long run if Israelis and Palestinians on both sides can live in self-determination."

In response, Ashkenazi said: "The fact that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is now visiting Israel while sirens are sounding is the clearest sign of solidarity and Israeli-German friendship possible."

He said he was "grateful for Germany's support since the beginning of the war" and for condemning Hamas.

Maas' trip to Israel

He is holding meetings with Defence Minister Benny Gantz and President Reuven Rivlin, in addition to Netanyahu and Ashkenazi.

Maas also joined Ashkenazi on a visit to Petah Tikva to the east of Tel Aviv to view a building struck by a missile.

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited a rocket-hit house with Israel Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi

He will also meet separately with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

DW reporter Dana Regev in Israel posted photographs of the house ahead of the visit.

Germany's position on the Israel-Palestinian conflict

Germany advocates for what it calls a negotiated two‑state solution.

Maas repeated this on Wednesday ahead of his trip.

Maas also reemphasized that Germany supports Israel's right to self-defense as he condemned "rocket terror" attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has condemned the attacks against Israel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel commented during Maas' visit on Thursday, saying that Israel has the right to defend itself. She added that she wants diplomacy to led to a sustainable situation in the Middle East.

She stressed she had zero tolerance for antisemitism in Germany.

Is a cease-fire likely?

A senior Hamas official said early on Thursday that talks with mediators over a cease-fire were underway, predicting that a truce could be reached within days.

An Egyptian security source cited by Reuters news agency said the sides had agreed in principle to a cease-fire after help from mediators. However, that details are still under negotiation.

There has been growing international calls for a cease-fire too.

A history of the Middle East peace process UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967 United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Accords, 1978 A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Madrid Conference, 1991 The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

A history of the Middle East peace process Oslo I Accord, 1993 The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza Strip and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000 US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002 The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Roadmap, 2003 The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

A history of the Middle East peace process Annapolis, 2007 In 2007, US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

A history of the Middle East peace process Washington, 2010 In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a 10-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

A history of the Middle East peace process Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza in late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

A history of the Middle East peace process Paris summit, 2017 Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

A history of the Middle East peace process Deteriorating relations in 2017 Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

A history of the Middle East peace process Trump's peace plan backfires, 2020 US President Donald Trump presented a peace plan that freezes Israeli settlement construction but retains Israeli control over most of the illegal settlements it has already built. The plan would double Palestinian-controlled territory but asks Palestinians to cross a red line and accept the previously constructed West Bank settlements as Israeli territory. Palestinians reject the plan.

A history of the Middle East peace process Conflict reignites in 2021 Plans to evict four families and give their homes in East Jerusalem to Jewish settlers led to escalating violence in May 2021. Hamas fired over 2,000 rockets at Israel, and Israeli military airstrikes razed buildings in the Gaza Strip. The international community, including Germany's Foreign Ministry, called for an end to the violence and both sides to return to the negotiating table. Author: Aasim Saleem



France had drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire. But the United States has opposed this, insisting that it could interfere with other mediation efforts by Washington.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he "expected significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire."

Meanwhile, hostilities continued. The Israeli army said some 70 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, the majority of which were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air-defense system.

Overnight, Israel carried out airstrikes and artillery fire on Gaza.

kmm/aw (dpa, AFP, AP)