 German foods that are tastier than they sound | Meet the Germans | DW | 05.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Meet the Germans

German foods that are tastier than they sound

You can argue about just how tasty German cuisine is. But these dishes have such quirky names, you just have to sink your teeth into them. Here's a look at our favorite 10 unusually named dishes.

  • Kalter Hund (Copyright: tinadefortunata)

    German foods with funny names

    Kalter Hund (Cold dog)

    Dogs don't usually land on plates in Germany – except for dessert. At least figuratively speaking. Known as "Kalter Hund," or cold dog, this simple no-bake dessert is made by layering butter cookies and chocolate frosting. When it cools in the fridge, the surface is said to "sweat" like a dog's nose. But the form also resembles a mine trolley, which, in old miners' speak, was also called a dog.

  • Falscher Hase meat loaf (Copyright: dpa)

    German foods with funny names

    Falscher Hase (Mock hare)

    You can throw just about anything into a meatloaf – pork, beef, onions, even an egg. When it's all cooked up, with a bit of sauce on top and a side of potatoes, there's no way of telling exactly what is in it. Nicely patted into a baking dish, it might resemble a hare's back. But, particularly in difficult times like after World War II, it most likely contained less expensive meats.

  • Muckefuck (Copyright: Bilderbox)

    German foods with funny names

    Muckefuck

    Before you start letting your imagination run wild, Muckefuck is much more banal than it sounds, and refers to coffee substitutes made from barley malt or chicory. It is said that the word derives from "mocca faux," French for "fake coffee," as it was used during the Franco-Prussian War. However, we think that the name comes from the verbal response provoked by drinking the stuff.

  • Bienenstich (Copyright: Andrea Klinger - Fotolia)

    German foods with funny names

    Bienenstich (Bee sting)

    It's not known exactly why this treat – almond cake filled with vanilla pudding – is called Bee Sting. But according to one legend, the town of Linz wanted to attack the town of Andernach in the 15th century. Andernach bakers were collecting honey when the Linz soldiers approached and threw bee hives at them, forcing them to retreat. Andernach residents reportedly celebrated by baking this cake.

  • Maultasche (Copyright: dpa)

    German foods with funny names

    Maultaschen (Feedbag)

    In the southern region of Swabia, the faithful observe Maundy Thursday and Good Friday by not eating meat. Hungry Swabians, however, came up with a way to secretly still their Easter appetites by hiding the meat inside dough. The origin of the name is unclear. Perhaps they were first eaten in Maulbronn. But we prefer the theory that they simply resemble a Maultasche, or feedbag.

  • Himmel un Ääd (cc-by-sa/L.Richarz)

    German foods with funny names

    Himmel un Ääd (Heaven and Earth)

    Blood sausage doesn't often come to mind when thinking of heaven, but it's an crucial part of the German dish called Heaven and Earth, which also includes fried onions, mashed potatoes and apple sauce. Though blood sausage is the key ingredient, the name stems from the apples, which come from the heavens (well, very tall trees), and the potatoes from the earth. Ääd is dialect for Erde (Earth).

  • Armer Ritter (Copyright: Fotolia/Jérôme Rommé)

    German foods with funny names

    Armer Ritter (Poor knight)

    What Americans know as French toast has a much more romantic name in German: Poor Knight. To prepare it, simply take day-old white bread, dunk it in a mixture of milk, egg, sugar and vanilla, and fry it in a pan. The dish has been around for many years and got its name during the Middle Ages, when the wealthy ate meat and the poor could only afford bread.

  • Halver Hahn (Imago)

    German foods with funny names

    Halver Hahn (Halver rooster)

    If you order a Halver Hahn in the Rhineland, don't expect to get anything that used to fly. Rather, it's a rye bread roll with Gouda cheese and butter, often served as a snack in local pubs. Most of the various legends behind the name have to do with acoustic misunderstandings and anecdotes of mistaken dining orders.

  • Beamtenstippe

    German foods with funny names

    Beamtenstippe (Public servants' dip)

    Taken from the verb "stippen" - "to dip" in Berlin dialect - a Beamtenstippe is the sauce served with dry potatoes to spiff them up a bit. Originally it was a poor man's dish, since lower-ranked public servants weren't particularly wealthy, and could include all kinds of leftovers.

  • Spaghettieis (Copyright: ExQuisine)

    German foods with funny names

    Spaghettieis (Spaghetti ice cream)

    Noodles in your ice cream may sound disgusting, but spaghetti ice cream is one of Germany's popular summer treats. But don't worry: No pasta is actually used. Instead, vanilla ice cream is put through a press to create long, noodle-like strands. Whipped cream, strawberry sauce (for tomato sauce), and white chocolate sprinkles (for Parmesan cheese) are dalloped on top to complete the illusion.

    Author: Kate Müser


  • Kalter Hund (Copyright: tinadefortunata)

    German foods with funny names

    Kalter Hund (Cold dog)

    Dogs don't usually land on plates in Germany – except for dessert. At least figuratively speaking. Known as "Kalter Hund," or cold dog, this simple no-bake dessert is made by layering butter cookies and chocolate frosting. When it cools in the fridge, the surface is said to "sweat" like a dog's nose. But the form also resembles a mine trolley, which, in old miners' speak, was also called a dog.

  • Falscher Hase meat loaf (Copyright: dpa)

    German foods with funny names

    Falscher Hase (Mock hare)

    You can throw just about anything into a meatloaf – pork, beef, onions, even an egg. When it's all cooked up, with a bit of sauce on top and a side of potatoes, there's no way of telling exactly what is in it. Nicely patted into a baking dish, it might resemble a hare's back. But, particularly in difficult times like after World War II, it most likely contained less expensive meats.

  • Muckefuck (Copyright: Bilderbox)

    German foods with funny names

    Muckefuck

    Before you start letting your imagination run wild, Muckefuck is much more banal than it sounds, and refers to coffee substitutes made from barley malt or chicory. It is said that the word derives from "mocca faux," French for "fake coffee," as it was used during the Franco-Prussian War. However, we think that the name comes from the verbal response provoked by drinking the stuff.

  • Bienenstich (Copyright: Andrea Klinger - Fotolia)

    German foods with funny names

    Bienenstich (Bee sting)

    It's not known exactly why this treat – almond cake filled with vanilla pudding – is called Bee Sting. But according to one legend, the town of Linz wanted to attack the town of Andernach in the 15th century. Andernach bakers were collecting honey when the Linz soldiers approached and threw bee hives at them, forcing them to retreat. Andernach residents reportedly celebrated by baking this cake.

  • Maultasche (Copyright: dpa)

    German foods with funny names

    Maultaschen (Feedbag)

    In the southern region of Swabia, the faithful observe Maundy Thursday and Good Friday by not eating meat. Hungry Swabians, however, came up with a way to secretly still their Easter appetites by hiding the meat inside dough. The origin of the name is unclear. Perhaps they were first eaten in Maulbronn. But we prefer the theory that they simply resemble a Maultasche, or feedbag.

  • Himmel un Ääd (cc-by-sa/L.Richarz)

    German foods with funny names

    Himmel un Ääd (Heaven and Earth)

    Blood sausage doesn't often come to mind when thinking of heaven, but it's an crucial part of the German dish called Heaven and Earth, which also includes fried onions, mashed potatoes and apple sauce. Though blood sausage is the key ingredient, the name stems from the apples, which come from the heavens (well, very tall trees), and the potatoes from the earth. Ääd is dialect for Erde (Earth).

  • Armer Ritter (Copyright: Fotolia/Jérôme Rommé)

    German foods with funny names

    Armer Ritter (Poor knight)

    What Americans know as French toast has a much more romantic name in German: Poor Knight. To prepare it, simply take day-old white bread, dunk it in a mixture of milk, egg, sugar and vanilla, and fry it in a pan. The dish has been around for many years and got its name during the Middle Ages, when the wealthy ate meat and the poor could only afford bread.

  • Halver Hahn (Imago)

    German foods with funny names

    Halver Hahn (Halver rooster)

    If you order a Halver Hahn in the Rhineland, don't expect to get anything that used to fly. Rather, it's a rye bread roll with Gouda cheese and butter, often served as a snack in local pubs. Most of the various legends behind the name have to do with acoustic misunderstandings and anecdotes of mistaken dining orders.

  • Beamtenstippe

    German foods with funny names

    Beamtenstippe (Public servants' dip)

    Taken from the verb "stippen" - "to dip" in Berlin dialect - a Beamtenstippe is the sauce served with dry potatoes to spiff them up a bit. Originally it was a poor man's dish, since lower-ranked public servants weren't particularly wealthy, and could include all kinds of leftovers.

  • Spaghettieis (Copyright: ExQuisine)

    German foods with funny names

    Spaghettieis (Spaghetti ice cream)

    Noodles in your ice cream may sound disgusting, but spaghetti ice cream is one of Germany's popular summer treats. But don't worry: No pasta is actually used. Instead, vanilla ice cream is put through a press to create long, noodle-like strands. Whipped cream, strawberry sauce (for tomato sauce), and white chocolate sprinkles (for Parmesan cheese) are dalloped on top to complete the illusion.

    Author: Kate Müser


Would you eat a cold dog or spaghetti ice cream? And "Muckefuck" can't possibly be edible, can it? Actually, these are all names of German food items that are arguably more delicious than they sound – whether or not they're your cup of tea. 

Click through the gallery above for more German food with funny names. In the gallery below, you'll find a German classic that has a standard name, but can be eaten countless ways. 

For more about German culture, language and lifestyle, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.

  • Bratwurst (Markus Scholz)

    10 ways to eat a German sausage

    Bratwurst

    It is a favorite in Germany, and each region has its own version. There are over 50 kinds of bratwurst, and they all vary in size, texture and seasoning - so no wonder it's confusing. Although Germans now associate "Brat" with "braten," which means to fry, broil or grill, the name originally derives from Old High German: "Brät" meant finely chopped meat.

  • Nürnberger sausages

    10 ways to eat a German sausage

    Nürnberger (Nuremberger)

    Among the different varieties of Bratwurst, you can recognize the one produced in Nuremberg by its size. It's surprisingly small, not much bigger than a pinkie finger. Historical documents already mentioned this wurst back in 1313. These sausages are traditionally grilled over flames, served six at a time, and accompanied by sauerkraut and potatoes with horseradish or mustard on the side.

  • Currywurst and French fries (koi88 - Fotolia.com)

    10 ways to eat a German sausage

    Currywurst

    A currywurst is simply a steamed bratwurst seasoned with ketchup and covered with curry powder. In a country specialized in high-tech cars, it sounds a bit exaggerated to call this fast-food snack an "invention," but Herta Heuwer, the Berlin cook who developed the special sauce, actually patented it in 1959. It's since become a street food classic. There's even a currywurst museum in Berlin.

  • Weisswurst (Fotolia)

    10 ways to eat a German sausage

    Weisswurst

    This veal Bavarian sausage translates as "white sausage" for its color. It has no preservatives, nor is it smoked, which is why it's meant to be eaten fresh the day it was made. A German saying recommends the Weisswurst should never get to hear the church bells ring at noon. To eat it, some suck out the meat from the skin, or, more discreetly, cut it in half and roll out the filling with a fork.

  • Blood sausage and bread (picture-alliance/dpa/CHROMORANGE)

    10 ways to eat a German sausage

    Blutwurst

    The German Blutwurst (blood sausage) is usually made with pork blood and bacon. As it is already cooked, it does not need to be eaten hot - but some people do. Some regions include it in dishes with colorful names: the Rhineland's "Himmel und Erde" (Sky and Earth) combines it with mashed potatoes and apple sauce. "Tote Oma" (Dead Grandma) is Berlin's way of serving it with liverwurst and potatoes.

  • Landjäger sausage (imago/McPHOTO)

    10 ways to eat a German sausage

    Landjäger

    The Landjäger is a smoked semi-dried sausage traditionally made in different German-speaking countries. It can be kept without refrigeration, which is why it became a popular snack for everyone spending time outdoors, from hikers to soldiers. "Jäger" means "hunter" in German.

  • Man and sausage links in smokehouse (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schutt)

    10 ways to eat a German sausage

    Mettwurst

    This is another type of sausage which can be very different from region to region. Strongly flavored, its minced meat (usually pork, but sometimes beef) is preserved through a curing and smoking process. In the South of Germany, it is usually spreadable, whereas the northern varieties are harder and more like salami.

  • Leberwurst

    10 ways to eat a German sausage

    Leberwurst

    There are different forms of Leberwurst, which has its anglicized form, "liverwurst." They can generally be defined as German pre-cooked sausages which are spreadable. As the name reveals, they usually contain liver - often from pigs or calves, but some varieties are made from goose, turkey or even anchovies.

  • Tea sausage

    10 ways to eat a German sausage

    Teewurst

    From breakfast to that last evening snack, Germans have traditionally found a way to eat sausage throughout the day. Teewurst means "tea sausage," a name which is believed to come from it being served in sandwiches at teatime. What makes it so easy to spread? The fat: It makes up about 30 to 40 percent of this rich wurst.

  • Salami (dpa - Bildfunk)

    10 ways to eat a German sausage

    Salami

    Salami is typically Italian, but it is just as popular in sausage-loving Germany - and it's much more than just a pizza topping. If Italians usually stick to coffee and sweet bread rolls for breakfast, Germans will gladly serve slices of salami first thing in the morning, too. They'll enjoy it all day, as salami shows up for the simple evening meal called "Abendbrot" as well.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

9 amazing facts about ice cream

Did you know that the Roman emperor Nero loved sorbet made of rose water, that you can eat beer ice cream in Munich, and that the Gelato World Tour is on the lookout for the world's very best ice cream? (10.07.2017)  

What Germans eat in the summer

Germans don't eat sausage, sauerkraut and potatoes all the time. Here are some of the lighter dishes they'll typically prepare during the summer. (You can still expect a few sausages and potatoes, though.) (21.06.2017)  

10 German comfort foods for the winter

Germany's comfort foods may not be as famous as Italy's, but the "deutsche Küche" offers plenty of options to cook heart-warming meals for the coldest winter days. Here are some of the best. (29.12.2016)  

How to eat breakfast like a Weltmeister in Germany

Germans certainly don't skimp on breakfast - especially not on the weekend - and bread is the most important ingredient. DW's Kate Müser finds out what else you'll find on a German breakfast table. (11.01.2017)  

German foods with funny names

You can argue about just how tasty German cuisine is. But these dishes have such quirky names, you just have to sink your teeth into them. Here's a look at our favorite 10 unusually named dishes. (04.10.2017)  

10 ways to eat a German sausage

Love it or hate it - Germany is famous for its sausage. Here are 10 popular variations of the meaty treat. (15.02.2017)  

Related content

Deutschland - Mettigel

Tasty or disgusting? Sculptures of raw meat and other weird German foods 29.08.2018

Germany perhaps doesn't beat Asia in terms of dishes that surprise foreigners, but there are still a few that need some time getting used to — from a raw meat hedgehog to mustard donuts, here are our favorites.

Kalter Hund

German foods with funny names 20.06.2018

You can argue about just how tasty German cuisine is. But these dishes have such quirky names, you just have to sink your teeth into them. Here's a look at our favorite 10 unusually named dishes.

Erdbeerkuchen

What Germans eat in the summer 12.07.2018

Germans don't eat sausage, sauerkraut and potatoes all the time. Here are some of the lighter dishes they'll typically prepare during the summer. (You can still expect a few sausages and potatoes, though.)

Advertisement

Kino

Film Asphaltgorillas von Detlev Buck (picture-alliance/dpa/Constantin Film)

Gangster Comedy 'Asphalt Gorillas'

Forged money, drugs and brutal gansters. Director Detlev Buck's new movie is a fast-paced and flashy satire of the underworld crime genre based on a short story by Ferdinand von Schirach. 

Books

Thilo Sarrazin (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

How the press reviewed Thilo Sarrazin's 'Hostile Takeover'

Eight years after his last contentious work, former politician and author Thilo Sarrazin is back with another controversial take on Muslim culture, "Hostile Takeover." The German press took the book apart.  

Music

Die Toten Hosen (Paul Ripke)

Chemnitz: Top bands organize concert against racism

Die Toten Hosen and Kraftklub are among the German bands planning to rock Chemnitz on Monday. They want to send a message in view of massive violent far-right unrest in the eastern German city.  

Arts.21

Kultur.21 - Architektin Xu Tiantian bei der Ausstellung Rural Moves - The Songyang Story (Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk)

Tackling China‘s Rural Exodus

China is responding to mass migration to the cities by trying to revive remote rural regions – with new railway lines and with new architecture. Xu Tiantian has come up with simple, clever and stunning designs. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Trüberbrook (btf)

How Germany is depicted in video games

Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market but it rarely turns up as a backdrop for video games. That was clear once again at the Gamescom fair. But there's hope. Indie developers are showing what's possible. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  