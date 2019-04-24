German fire brigades call for military helicopters over wildfire risks

President of the Fire Brigades' Federation (DFV) Hartmut Ziebs said only the army's Sikorsky CH-53 transporters were capable of airlifting 5,000-liter refillable water canisters that may be needed if Europe's 2019 summer causes wildfires.

"The fire brigades in Germany must have access to at least ten more fire-fighting helicopters," said Ziebs.

Germany allows local fire-fighters to request federal and regional state assistance, including the provision of police and military vehicles, in the case of major emergencies.

But there may not be enough helicopters available.

"Using the rotation principle, it must be possible to deploy at least three helicopters simultaneously at three major emergency scenes across Germany," said Ziebs.

The DFV does not have its own special wildfire-extinguishing aircraft that are commonly seen tackling wildfires in northern America or southern Europe.

Very dry spring

Germany's DWD weather service says soil moisture deficits lingering since Europe's 2018 drought have not been relieved by winter rainfalls. This has left pine forests on sandy terrain in eastern and northern regions of Germany at risk of wildfires.

Dousing at Dreetz, Brandenburg state on Tuesday

On Wednesday, firefighters were trying to contain a cliff-face forest blaze near Saalfeld in eastern Thuringia state. Near Hamburg on Tuesday, crews doused a fire on a nature reserve.

In southern Sweden and southwestern Norway, where risks are also high, crews in recent days have also fought fires on hundreds of hectares.

Extra funds, special vehicles

Responding to the appeal from the DFV, Germany's Interior Ministry said the Federal Police had 12 Puma helicopters. But they are only able to lift 2,000-liter water dousing units.

Federal authorities also had 400 special vehicles, each capable of pumping water over a distance of two kilometers, the ministry said. It stressed that under Germany's federal system firefighting was the responsibility of communal authorities, not central government.

Parliament had, however, allocated an extra €100 million ($111 million) from 2019 to 2022 for fire-fighting and disaster protection, a ministry spokeswoman said.

Germany's Defense Ministry said one of its Bundeswehr helicopters (pictured above) had helped dampen a moorland blaze near the northern town of Goldenstedt in Lower Saxony.

Vulnerable vegetation

DWD agricultural meteorologist Udo Busch said conditions after the winter in many regions of Germany were "significantly worse than in 2019."

Farmers in Brandenburg, the state that encircles Berlin, are already worried about their harvests.

"We're hoping ardently for rain; the deciding month for us is May," said regional farmers' federation spokesman Tino Erstling. He added that if the weather which is normally changeable in April stayed mostly dry, then cereal plants would hardly be able to mature into productive grain heads.

Large-scale monoculture forestry plants will "fail medium-term," said Pierre Ibisch, professor for forestry and eco-system management at the Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development, in Brandenburg state, north of Berlin.

Instead, "forests of the future" would be made up of deciduous trees in a rich mix as they do not dry out so intensely, Ibisch said. They also dry out less rapidly compared to pine needle forests.

Bark beetles

The widespread presence of bark beetles that left pine trees dead and bark peeling had the potential in the coming European summer - as it did in 2018 - to allow uncontrollable forest fires to ignite, said Karlheinz Busen, forestry spokesman for the opposition liberal Free Democrats.

The federal and regional state governments must take the current warnings seriously, he said

ipj/jm (dpa, AFP)

Forests can take decades to recover from fire World Heritage sites at risk Devastating fires raging through the World Heritage-listed Mount Kenya National Park this month have destroyed more than 80,000 hectares — almost half of the site. Fires here aren't uncommon, but this year alone more than 100 have been reported, with many of them severe. The second tallest mountain in Africa is home to lakes, dense forest, glaciers and rare animals, all of which are at risk.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Buried underneath a blackened surface As Greece gradually comes to terms with the wildfires that left 80 people dead last summer, researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) have found that forests themselves need a long time to recover from such a devastating blaze. Scientists are only just beginning to understand how and to what extent fires affect life below the forest floor.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Soil takes decades, even centuries to recover In a recent study, Australian scientists found that it takes as long as 80 years after a wildfire and 30 years after logging for forest soils to fully recover. Working in more than 80 locations in southeast Australia, researchers tested over 700 soil samples that had suffered nine different types of damage – including wildfires, clearcutting and post-fire salvage logging.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Six months on Six months after a forest fire struck an area southwest of Berlin in summer 2018, large sections of the affected land have been cleared away. Many of the remaining trees are blackened. Scientists believe that besides the wildfires themselves, post-fire clearing can cause the loss of key soil nutrients and have long-lasting impacts on forest soils.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Human intervention disrupts natural cycles In many places, wildfires are an important part of a natural cycle. Some trees, like the eucalyptus, even need fire to release their seeds. Post-fire ash can actually inject large amounts of nutrients into the soil immediately after a fire, scientists say. But there can be too much of a good thing, and extended droughts, logging and fire suppression can all disrupt natural cycles.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Ancient ecosystems razed to the ground Portugal's 700 year-old Pinhal de Leiria forest was destroyed during the wildfires that swept across Europe in summer 2018. A staggering 80 percent of the forest – home to all manner of bugs, birds and mammals – was destroyed. Despite help from local volunteers, it could take as long as half a century for the soil to regenerate.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Loss of vital nutrients During a fire, soil temperatures can reach 500 degrees Celsius (932 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to a loss of growth-promoting nutrients, such as phosphorus, organic carbon and nitrate. When fires occur repeatedly in the same place, it's even harder for the forest floor to recover. Without these nutrients, soils are unable to support plant growth or store carbon.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire No soil, no life Soils are a vital part of forest ecology. They are the basis of almost all terrestrial life, scientists point out – influencing plant growth and survival, nurturing communities of beneficial fungi and bacteria, and cycles of key nutrients. They also store enormous amounts of carbon.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire Not just fire It's not just excessive fires that disrupt soil composition. Clearing forests with machinery and burning the remaining debris also has an impact. Logging can expose the forest floor, compact the soil and deplete its nutrients, as well as release a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Forests can take decades to recover from fire More hot years to come Germany's Treuenbrietzen forest is a shadow of its former glory. Most of the remaining trees are ashen skeletons, and the forest floor is blackened. It faces an enormous struggle to regenerate. And given the predicted increase in the number, frequency and intensity of wildfires prompted by drought, it could be another lifetime before the seeds of restoration emerge. Author: Charli Shield



