German Finance, Justice ministries searched in fraud probe

Police raided Germany's Finance and Justice ministries on Thursday, as part of an investigation into whether the Finance Intelligence Unit (FIU) failed to pass on reports about banks laundering money to the police and the judiciary.

"An evaluation of documents secured during previous searches of the FIU has revealed that there was extensive communication between the FIU and the ministries now being searched," prosecutors in the city of Osnabrück said, adding that they were still determining if a crime had taken place and if so, who was to blame.

What is FIU?

The FIU was formerly a branch of law enforcement, but it was moved to the customs authority in 2017, which is part of the Finance Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that it "fully supports the authorities" carrying out the raids, which it said were not directed at specific ministry employees. However, the move was inconveniently timed for SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, who is head of the Finance Ministry.

This is the second time the FIU has come under scrutiny from authorities in recent months. The organization has also been suspected of covering up fraud committed by the German fintech company Wirecard, which collapsed last year in spectacular fashion.

The customs body failed to pass on hundreds of reports of suspicious transactions at the company, according to a report in the Handelsblatt business daily in August.

