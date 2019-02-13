German feminists call for end to 'luxury tax' for tampons

German magazine Neon and einhorn, a German start-up, are calling on people to sign a petition by the end of May to make German lawmakers discuss lowering the value-added tax on women's hygiene goods.

Tampons and other hygiene items are taxed at the standard value-added rate of 19%, also known as the rate for "luxury" goods.

Neon and einhorn want the government to tax them at the reduced rate of 7%, which applies mainly to food items considered necessary for basic living requirements.

The current system "systematically discriminates against women of all social classes and financial backgrounds," the organizers said.

"Women menstruate … whether they like it or not. This is not a luxury and should not be taxed as such," they added.

The German parliament will discuss the petition if at least 50,000 people sign the petition by May 28.

Australia and Canada abolished similar value-added taxes on female hygiene goods in recent years. Spain and France lowered their value-added taxes after a surge in activist pressure.

