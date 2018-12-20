German ex-Chancellor Helmut Schmidt's garden gnome auctioned for €3,000

A buyer from the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein bought a garden gnome painted by former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt for €3,000 ($3,396) at an auction in Hamburg.

The Hamburg-born Schmidt, who died in in 2015 at the age of 96, was among other prominent figures requested to paint gnomes in 1986 for a charity auction run by the friends' association of a care home. At the time, the money from the auction went toward renovation work on the home.

A familiar sight to Germans until 2015: A smoking Helmut Schmidt

The purchaser of the figure, who won out over several other bidders, according to the auction house, will have to pay altogether some €3,800 for his purchase when the commission is added.

Personal references

Schmidt's gnome is wearing a red cap with a German flag at the side. The white beard could be a reference to Erhard Eppler, one of Schmidt's rivals within his Social Democrat party.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt A lazy student who liked to read Helmut Schmidt was born in Hamburg and went to the Lichtwark School, a progressive institution. He later described himself as a "lazy" student who was yet a voracious reader. His high school was closed down under Nazi rule in 1937 and Schmidt was one of the last students to graduate. He is pictured above at the age of 14 in 1932.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt The lovebirds They met each other at the age of 10 in school and apparently smoked their first cigarette together. Hannelore "Loki" Schmidt, who later became a teacher and a biologist, was more than just the wife of her prominent husband. She was highly engaged in politics and cut a popular figure alongside the Chancellor. They remained inseparable until Loki died in 2010; he passed away five years later.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt First coalition meeting Leaders of the FDP and SPD parties are shown here preparing the government's agenda in Bonn in 1969 that would underpin the new social-liberal coalition. Willy Brandt was to become Chancellor, while Helmut Schmidt, until then chairman of the Social Democratic parliamentary party, would be named Defense Minister of the German Federal Republic.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt A smoker's world Schmidt, Herbert Wehner and party leader Willy Brandt puff away as they follow results on election night on November 19, 1972 in the SPD party headquarters. The trio was nicknamed the "Smoking Colts." On that election, the Social Democrats obtained the best results in the party's history.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt Historical figures Chancellor Willy Brandt (right) at an SPD board meeting in Berlin in 1973. Schmidt was Minister of Finance in Brandt's cabinet. The third man in this picture also made history shortly afterwards: Brandt's personal assistant, Günther Guillaume, turned out to be an East German spy. The scandal triggered Brandt's resignation and Schmidt became the new Chancellor on May 16, 1974.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt German-German hat culture The West German Chancellor, with his trademark sailor's cap, meets the head of East Germany, Erich Honecker, wearing a fur hat. Through his visit to the GDR in December 1981, Schmidt pursued a rapprochement policy. The two leaders are shown here waiting for the Bonn delegation in front of the the official GDR guesthouse, the Hubertusstock hunting lodge at lake Werbellinsee north of Berlin.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt A sweet farewell Schmidt is shown here departing from the 1981 meeting as the GDR's Erich Honecker offers him a cough candy. Upon his arrival in West Germany, Schmidt faced a series of demonstrations against the arms race between the East and the West as well as the nuclear rearmament of West Germany. Schmidt nevertheless won the general election of 1982 against Franz Josef Strauss (CSU).

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt Exhausted coalition partners Side to side in executive seats: Interior Minister Gerhard Baum and Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher (both FDP) doze during a Bundestag debate next to Chancellor Schmidt. Disputes led the social-liberal coalition to collapse in the late summer of 1982. Helmut Kohl (CDU) replaced Schmidt as Federal Chancellor, and as the leader of a coalition between the Christian Democrats and the liberals.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt Sailing close to the wind "He sailed the way he drove a car — always close to the wind," once said SPD politician Hans Apel of his political colleague. Sailing was Schmidt's hobby. The Brahmsee Lake in Schleswig-Holstein was his favorite spot. This is where Schmidt, considered a workaholic, would relax and write his books.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt The German Autumn The fall of 1977 marked the peak of Red Army Fraction (RAF) terror. Hanns-Martin Schleyer, president of Germany's peak employer and industry groups, was kidnapped and Lufthansa Flight 181 was hijacked. Schmidt ordered the storming of the aircraft to rescue the hostages, but took responsibility when senior RAF members committed suicide in their jail cells the next day and Schleyer was murdered.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt A sought-after pianist Bach was a Schmidt favorite. He recorded his works with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and played with the Hamburg Philharmonic. Even while he was Chancellor, he would sit down at the piano at night and play Bach's fugues. "When he played the piano, he could shake off everything else," said the pianist Justus Franz of his prominent colleague. His wife Loki would listen at his side.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt Of high repute Soon after the end of his chancellorship, Schmidt retired from politics. He became co-editor and author for the weekly "Die Zeit" newspaper. He was involved in foundations, wrote books and gave lectures and received countless honors. The highly respected political figure died on November 10, 2015.

Commemorating Helmut Schmidt Tributes to the former chancellor On December 23, 2018, Schmidt would have turned 100. Among events marking the anniversary, the Friedrich Ebert foundation in Bonn is holding the exhibition "Helmut Schmidt - the Chancellor Years" with photos by Jupp Darchinger. Hamburg is paying tribute to its prominent son with a light installation, while a Schmidt stamp has been issued along with a commemorative version of his skipper cap. Author: Stefan Dege (eg)



The blue top and blue, white and red pants are painted in the colors of the flag of Schleswig-Holstein, a state where Schmidt often spent his holidays.

Schmidt was chancellor of Germany from 1974 to 1982. Following his period in office, he remained popular as an elder statesman until his death. A life-long chain smoker, he famously insisted on being allowed to light up even during studio interviews.

Garden Gnomes Birthday Pipe The Philipp Griebel company -- one of two manufacturers to produce the first garden gnomes in 1872 -- created this model, "Wendelin," for its 130th anniversary in 2002. The small family-run company is the last of 16 gnome-makers in the eastern German town of Graefenroda, the birthplace of the yard statues.

Garden Gnomes The Godfather This gnome, on display at a museum in Naichen in southwestern Germany, was created in 1898 and is the oldest in the collection.

Garden Gnomes The Grandfather Showing signs of age, this garden gnome was created in 1905 by Heissner. The company was the first to mass produce the deco statues in 1872 in Graefenroda.

Garden Gnomes At Home in Gardens Around the World This garden gnome and his dwarf friends are pictured near Erfurt in Thuringia in 1988. The eastern German state is considered the birthplace of the garden gnomes. The traditional statues were a top export from East Germany during the communist period.

Garden Gnomes Meet the Missus The traditional garden gnomes typically resemble medieval miners, sporting a leather apron, shovel, pickaxe, lantern and wheelbarrow, but these figures became symbols of upper-middle-class bourgeoisie life in the 1960s. The garden figures experienced an all-time low in popularity at that point. A recovery ensued in the 1990s, when alternative versions came into vogue -- like this scantily clad model. (The cruder figures haven't been included in this gallery.) Purist advocates of traditional gnomes, however, have criticized the introduction of both alternative designs and female gnomes. The International Association for the Protection of Garden Gnomes, founded in 1980 in Basel, Switzerland, to promote the gnomes' original purpose of adorning gardens is opposed to female gnomes, as they don't appear in gnome mythology.

Garden Gnomes World Travels Though garden gnomes originated in Germany, they have since become popular the world over. Do you own one? Click on the link below to tell us about your garden gnome(s).

Garden Gnomes Tea With the Chancellor in the Garden The International Association for the Protection of Garden Gnomes strongly discourages the use of garden gnomes for political purposes. But this caricature depiction of former German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer was put on the market in 1965, long before the founding of the organization. Adenauer was chancellor of Germany from 1949 to 1963.

Garden Gnomes Lawn Break After all that time standing in the yard, these gnomes need a vacation. They're relaxing here at the garden gnome park in Trusetal, where visitors can come by and watch them and hundreds of their gnome buddies.

Garden Gnomes Miniature Insurrection A gnome at the Trusetal park holds a sign reading, "Garden gnomes of the world, unite!" Around 100,000 visitors go to the gnome exhibition in Trusetal, which is home to more than 2,500 of the garden statues.

Garden Gnomes Neighbor Wars Harald Schmidt (pictured), a teacher in Eisenberg in western Germany, was irked by the loud music coming from his neighbor's house. To get revenge in 1993, he set up these naughty gnomes in his garden, unambiguously directed at the neighbor's. This act of altercation, however, didn't go over well and Mr. Schmidt was ordered by a German court to remove the uncouth clay to avoid having to pay a fine.

Garden Gnomes The Picture of Patience Slugs annoy the garden and the gardners -- but nothing can put this Dusseldorf gnome in a bad mood.

Garden Gnomes The Dark Side The Plagiarius Award was founded in 1977 to discourage product piracy. It is presented each year for a copied product that is particularly audacious. The "winners" are presented with this mischievious gold-nosed gnome. Authentic garden gnomes have, after all, had their fair share of impudent copycats. Click on the link below for pictures of this year's most brazenly pirated products.



He was also a co-editor of the highly respected weekly newspaper Die Zeit from 1983 onward.

