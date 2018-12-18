Former Chancellor Helmut Schmidt: world citizen, crisis manager and chain smoker

Many expected the chain smoker to live for an entire century, yet former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt died a few years too early, at the age of 96 on November 10, 2015, at his home in Hamburg. He would have turned 100 the day before Christmas eve, 2018.
Schmidt was and remains the "savior of the city" for Hamburg's citizens. During the North Sea flood of February 1962, the then police senator of Hamburg demonstrated his skills as a crisis manager by getting soldiers involved in the rescue operations — which meant overstepping his legal authority as the German constitution prohibited the use of the army for internal affairs (a clause excluding disasters was added in 1968).
That established his reputation as a willing decision maker. "You need a strong will. And cigarettes," he later said of his approach.
People in Hamburg still visit his grave in the district of Ohlsdorf. A sign was added in the cemetery because so many people were looking for the modest tombstone, which features his name and that of his wife Hannelore, nicknamed "Loki." Visitors leave flowers and candles, along with cigarettes or snuff tobacco.
Schmidt in 2004
West Germany's chancellor from 1974 to 1982, Schmidt is remembered for how he dealt with crises, as an esteemed statesman, a European, a world citizen and a world explorer. He was the man with the sailor's cap, which he wore while governing in Bonn, on state visits all over the world and at home in Hamburg where the Schmidts lived in a unpretentious semi-detached house.
Schmidt led the SPD faction from 1967 to 1969, then became Minister of Defense, and from 1972 he was Finance Minister under Willy Brandt. After Brandt's resignation, the Bundestag elected him Chancellor.
During the "German Autumn" of 1977, he took a hard stance towards the left-wing extremist group RAF. He refused to negotiate with hijackers who aimed to free political prisoners. As a result, the kidnapped German industrial leader Hanns Martin Schleyer was murdered.
In 1979, Schmidt pushed the NATO Double-Track Decision, through which disarmament talks could be initiated with the Soviet Union but which also threatened to deploy more missiles in Europe if the Soviets refused to negotiate. He faced strong resistance from his party and the growing peace movement. Hundreds of thousands of peace activists took to the streets, and the dispute ended up costing his chancellorship through a vote of no confidence in 1982. Helmut Kohl succeeded him as chancellor.
Schmidt retired from politics and began a late career as author and co-editor of the weekly Die Zeit.
The most important person at his side was his wife Hannelore, with whom he was married for 68 years. "Loki" was his first listener, not only in political issues, but also when he would sit down at the piano to play Bach's fugues after his long work days.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Helmut Schmidt was in demand
Former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt's breadth of knowledge was impressive, his analysis of global crises was profound, his world view often a measuring stick for the many readers of his commentaries. At book fairs and political podium discussions, all eyes and ears were on Schmidt. Everyone wanted to listen to him.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
School friendship
As the son of a teacher, Helmut Schmidt (second from right) was ambitious in his youth. He looked up to Hannelore (known as Loki), the self-confident girl in the middle. Schmidt attended school in Hamburg and graduated in 1937.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Strategic talent
Even as a child, Schmidt enjoyed playing chess. He was a strategic thinker, which would later be one of his biggest strengths as a politician and chancellor of Germany. Schmidt managed to stay calm in crisis situations, including the 1962 flood in Hamburg.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
War-time wedding
Helmut Schmidt married his childhood sweetheart, Hannelore (Loki) Glaser, in 1942 - in the middle of World War II. Just prior to their wedding, Schmidt had been sent to the eastern front in the winter of 1941. In April 1945, at the end of the war, he was taken prisoner by the Brits, but freed again in August of that year. In 1946, Schmidt joined the Social Democratic Party (SPD).
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Political path
The ambitious young politician rose up the political ranks. He had a talent for passionate political speeches, like this one in 1968 at a party gathering in Frankfurt. He actively disputed with his political opponents - even in his own party.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Tried through hard times
As an expert in transportation and military affairs, Helmut Schmidt quickly developed a reputation as a strong politician. In 1961, he left the parliament (Bundestag) to become Police Senator in Hamburg. In 1962, he dealt with the flood catastrophe that hit northern Germany - and became Interior Senator. In 1964, chancellor candidate Willy Brandt invited him onto his campaign team.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
The great debater
A passionate politician, Helmut Schmidt was also a talented public speaker. He was precise and clear, and known for his refined and convincing approach to rhetoric. He didn't spare his political opponent, but attacked with verbal respect. Schmidt valued preparation and well thought out speech manuscripts - but also didn't shy away from spontaneous arguments.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Schmidt the party-goer
Film star Hardy Krüger was a welcome guest in the capital city of Bonn. He was frequently invited to Chancellor Willy Brandt's garden parties. Here in 1971, he's pictured with fellow guest Helmut Schmidt. Krüger played in the 1957 war film "The One That Got Away," about an officer who escapes from British captivity as a POW. It's a topic that was of personal interest to Schmidt.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Big stage for a great speaker
The German Bundestag, the parliament, was Schmidt's second home. On May 17, 1974, he was sworn in as chancellor. It was a moving moment in his life. On July 1, 1999, the parliamentarians met here in Bonn for the last time, though Berlin had officially become the capital of reunified Germany in 1991.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Traveling in good company
Helmut Schmidt always took his wife Loki with him on his trips abroad. Both of them enjoyed getting to know foreign cultures - and official protocols. At a state visit to China in 1975, they traveled to the famous "Forbidden City" in Beijing.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Sketches with Kokoschka
All German chancellors have had their portraits painted by an artist of their choice. Chancellor Schmidt paid a visit to painter Oskar Kokoschka in Switzerland, who had also painted Konrad Adenauer. Though Kokoschka sketched Schmidt, the chancellor ultimately chose a different artist.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Against uniforms
Helmut Schmidt was not into black suits. He hated everything vaguely reminding him of a uniform ever since his time as a young officer during the Third Reich. Even for major official political events, such as here at the G7 summit of international leaders in Venice, he picked rather light-colored clothes. His wife Loki was in charge of choosing his ties.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Enjoying life through chess
Helmut Schmidt could spend hours reflecting on his strategic chess moves, which he would often play with Loki. A typical northern German teapot, along with candied sugar and cream, could always be found right by the chess board. The politician loved to play chess to relax and train his brain. Listening to music was another of his favorite pastimes.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
The Mozart fan
Schmidt also loved to play the piano. After retiring from politics, the music-lover could devote more time to his hobby. He even performed as a soloist at a concert in Zurich in 1983. Some of his old friends were also famous pianists, such as Leonhard Bernstein and Justus Frantz.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Retired? Not exactly
Even after leaving office in 1982, former Chancellor Schmidt remained involved in political discussions. He became the co-editor of the renowned German weekly "Die Zeit" in 1983. The editorial meetings were memorably fueled by his ideas and debates. He also wrote books and articles on different political issues. His opinions were appreciated worldwide, especially by young people.
Helmut Schmidt's passion for politics, art and music
Never without the cigarette...
His portrait is part of the official gallery of the Federal Chancellery, which is also opened to the public. The East German painter Bernhard Heisig created this striking depiction of the former chancellor - without forgetting the mandatory cigarette. The SPD politician Helmut Schmidt was Chancellor of the Federal Republic Germany from 1974 to 1982 and remains highly respected to this day.
Author: Heike Mund / kbm