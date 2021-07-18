Helmut Schmidt (1918-2015) was described as one of the most respected German politicians of all times — and the country’s most prominent chain smoker.

Helmut Schmidt, born 1918 in Hamburg, served as Chancellor of West Germany from 1974 to 1982. He adopted a hardline approach to left-wing terrorism of the Red Army Faction. And he was heavily criticized by his party’s left for agreeing to base US Pershing and cruise missiles in Germany during the Cold War. Prior to becoming Chancellor, the member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) served as Minister of Defense and as Finance Minister. Here is all DW content related to Helmut Schmidt.