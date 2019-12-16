 German drug czar pushes uniform cannabis laws | News | DW | 17.12.2019

News

German drug czar pushes uniform cannabis laws

Cannabis is illegal in Germany but each state has different regulations on how much is allowed for personal possession. The drug commissioner wants that to change.

Cannabis (Getty Images/AFP/M. Medina)

Germany's drug commissioner on Tuesday called for a nationwide standard for the amount of cannabis allowed for personal possession.

Daniela Ludwig told the Funke Media Group that it was "difficult" when each German state has different regulations.  

Read more5 facts about cannabis laws in Germany

Cannabis is illegal in Germany, but punishment for private consumption is relatively relaxed. A person in possession of only "a small amount" of the drug can, according to the law, avoid prosecution.

In Hamburg, a small amount is six grams, while in Berlin 15 grams is allowed.

Infografik Karte Cannabis possession allowed by state ENG

"This naturally attracts people to the city who want to use drugs," said Ludwig, referring to the capital. But "cannabis tourism" was not the kind of tourism that "Berlin had envisaged," she added.

Read moreAngela Merkel's party mulls legalizing cannabis in Germany

Ludwig recently visited Berlin's Görlitzer Park, a notorious drug dealing center.

A member of the CSU — the Bavarian sisiter party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU — Ludiwg has been in her current role for three months and has expressed a desire to soften Germany's stance on cannabis.

Watch video 04:37

Cannabis - the pros and cons

cw/rt (dpa, KNA)

