German drug czar pushes uniform cannabis laws

Germany's drug commissioner on Tuesday called for a nationwide standard for the amount of cannabis allowed for personal possession.

Daniela Ludwig told the Funke Media Group that it was "difficult" when each German state has different regulations.

Cannabis is illegal in Germany, but punishment for private consumption is relatively relaxed. A person in possession of only "a small amount" of the drug can, according to the law, avoid prosecution.

In Hamburg, a small amount is six grams, while in Berlin 15 grams is allowed.

"This naturally attracts people to the city who want to use drugs," said Ludwig, referring to the capital. But "cannabis tourism" was not the kind of tourism that "Berlin had envisaged," she added.

Ludwig recently visited Berlin's Görlitzer Park, a notorious drug dealing center.

A member of the CSU — the Bavarian sisiter party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU — Ludiwg has been in her current role for three months and has expressed a desire to soften Germany's stance on cannabis.

