German defense and finance ministers test positive for COVID

September 18, 2023

The upcoming appointments for Boris Pistorius and Christian Lindner have been canceled. COVID infections have been increasing in Germany of late.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WUcc
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner talks with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government.
Finance Minister Christian Lindner (l) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (r) will stay at home for the next few daysImage: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo/picture alliance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) have tested positive for COVID-19, ministry sources said on Monday.

Lindner, who is experiencing mild flu-like symptoms, will continue to work from home, DPA reported.

A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said Pistorius had canceled his trip to Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, a state in southwestern Germany, for a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

COVID infections rise

Allied countries assisting Ukraine will meet at the US airbase to discuss further assistance to Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion.

Ahead of the meeting, Pistorius announced that Berlin will give another €400 million (roughly $430 million) of arms and aid to Ukraine.

COVID-19 infections in Germany have been on the rise over past weeks.

What is post-vac syndrome?

fg/jsi (dpa, Reuters)

