German data retention rules not compatible with EU law, says top court

The European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday that data retention rules in Germany are not compatible with EU law. The ECJ in Luxembourg said that citizens' communications data may not be stored without cause.

Limited data retention is only permissible under certain strict conditions, including fighting serious crimes.

Germany's Telecommunications Act required service providers to store their customers' IP addresses and location data.

SpaceNet and Telekom Deutschland challenged the regulation, and Germany's Federal Administrative Court referred the case to the EU court.

Data retention has been controversial in Germany for years. Security authorities see it as a tool for investigating criminal offenses. However, opponents reject the storage of data without an encroachment on civil liberties.

