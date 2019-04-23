 German Cup: Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich — live updates | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.04.2019

Sports

German Cup: Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich — live updates

Will Werder Bremen get a shot at a seventh DFB-Pokal victory, or will Bayern stay on course for a record-breaking 19th cup triumph? RB Leipzig await this evening's victors in the final. Follow our live updates.

1. Bundesliga | FC Bayern München - Werder Bremen (Imago Images/Nordphoto/Straubmeier)

— Are you a Bremen supporter desperately seeking reasons to be optimistic? Well... Werder are on a remarkable home run in the German Cup; they're unbeaten in 37 home games in the DFB-Pokal. Number 38 may prove the toughest, though.

— Pascal Jochem and Janek Speight are on hand for us in Bremen this evening. 

— Jeers from the home fans as Bayern's players step out of the tunnel to warm up...

— In Tuesday night's opening semifinal, RB Leipzig overpowered second-division Hamburg 3-1, meaning the Red Bull flagship club can seek its first major trophy next month in Berlin. 

Read more:   German Cup: RB Leipzig's quality tells against brave Hamburg

— This game pits the two most successful clubs in the history of the competition against each other. Bremen have won the trophy six times, while Bayern have won it 18 times. Perhaps more impressive still, the Bavarians have only ever lost four finals.

Read more: Werder Bremen looking to evade knockout blow against Bayern Munich

— Bayern Munich have gone for experience at the center of defense — Hummels and Boateng both start — but youthful exuberance on the flanks with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry both starting. Thomas Müller gets the nod over James Rodriguez, with Robert Lewandowski leading the line, of course. 

— Let's kick off with some team news. Japan's Yuya Osako is back in the first team for Werder Bremen, who will also be looking to captain Max Kruse for a spark in attack. Keeper Jiri Pavlenka was on fine form at the weekend against Bayern; he's liable to be busy once more this evening.

— Hello and welcome to our live updates on the second German Cup semifinal. Bayern and Bremen met just days ago in the Bundesliga, with the Bavarians grinding out a 1-0 win thanks to a deflected long shot from Niklas Süle. Now, with Bremen on home soil, the two teams will battle for a May 25 ticket to Berlin for the DFB-Pokal final, against RB Leipzig. 

