 Werder Bremen looking to evade knockout blow against Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Werder Bremen looking to evade knockout blow against Bayern Munich

After Bayern won Round 1 of the double header, Bremen have a chance to exact swift revenge on Wednesday. The six-time German Cup winners are out to avoid a repeat of 2016 as they look to book their ticket to Berlin.

Fußball Bundesliga SV Werder Bremen - SC Freiburg (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Franklin)

Saturday's 1-0 loss to Bayern has Bremen wounded and on the ropes. With the German Cup final and not three points up for grabs on Wednesday, Werder are confident of bouncing back on home soil to avoid a knockout blow in their biggest game of the 2018-19 campaign.

"We'll pull ourselves together and on Wednesday show them that, in a game of football with the Weserstadion behind us, we can score goals — it'll be something different," said head coach Florian Kohfeldt, who felt that Milos Veljkovic's 58th-minute sending off "decided the game". 

Nevertheless, there were positives for the 36-year-old to draw from Round 1 of their league-and-cup double header as Bayern had to rely on a deflected long-shot from Niklas Süle to hand Bremen their first defeat of 2019: "We defended heroically, but we want to create more and be braver with the ball going forward."

That may be easier said than done given that talismanic club captain Max Kruse's inclusion is in doubt after bruising his thigh on Saturday. "We'll monitor him intensively for two days," said Kohfeldt. "We hope that he'll be available."

Read more: Max Kruse should be back in the Germany team

Kruse has been instrumental in a remarkable campaign that saw Bremen score in every league game until the loss to Bayern. Together with Milot Rashica, the 31-year-old has produced what some would argue is the best form of his career having had a hand in 24 of Werder's 68 goals in all competitions this season.

Watch video 01:28

Max Kruse - Bremen's life-insurance policy

Out to avoid a repeat of 2016

Having gathered invaluable information, Kohfeldt's ability to dust his side down, sharpen their focus and get them ready for another grueling 90 minutes will be a further measure of a man who has impressed at nearly every turn so far.

Bremen's transformation from relegation candidates to European contenders under Kohfeldt has been remarkable and, while a win over Bayern wouldn't be the crowning glory, it would be another impressive feather in the promising coach's cap.

The last time Bremen reached the final four of Germany's sole cup competition back in the 2015/16 campaign, it was die Münchner who clinched a 2-0 win on home soil. A Thomas Müller brace stamped their ticket to the capital.

Ten members of Bayern's match day squad from three years ago are still on the books in Bavaria, while the six-time DFB Cup winner's line-up is virtually unrecognizable in comparison to present day. The only survivors are Theodor Gebre Selassie, Fin Bartels and Claudio Pizarro, who called for Werder "to keep hold of our skill and concentration" on Wednesday. 

Four points behind the top six and facing a tough Bundesliga run-in — Bremen face Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Hoffenheim and Frankfurt in their final four league games  the cup is the path of least resistance as Werder look to qualify for Europe. 

A win over Bayern would not only keep that dream alive, but prove that they deserve to end their eight-season absence from continental competition.

  • 1. Bundesliga | SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund | Torjubel (0:3) (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Freiburg 0 - 4 Borussia Dortmund

    Second placed Dortmund cut Bayern Munich's lead to a point with a confident and classy display. Jadon Sancho (left) was on the end of a lovely team move to open the scoring before Marco Reus (center) and Mario Götze (second from right) made it three. Paco Alcacer stepped off the bench to drill home a late penalty.

  • Fussball 1. Bundesliga | Hertha BSC vs Hannover 96 (imago/Contrast)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Hertha Berlin 0 - 0 Hannover

    There was plenty of sweat and toil but little in the way of inspiration in this battle of two clubs at the wrong end of the table. Hertha at least ended a run of five consecutive league defeats but Davie Selke spurned two good late chances to win them all three points. Hannover have been on a similarly wretched run but remain bottom of the table with time running out.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach - RB Leipzig | 0:2 (imago/U. Kraft)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 1 - 2 RB Leipzig

    A crucial battle in the race for the Champions League places ended with an away win. Marcel Halstenberg's penalty put the guests in front and the Leipzig defender doubled the score just after the break. Gladbach did manage to get one back, through Alessane Plea, but despite piling on the pressure, they couldn’t get the equalizer. Leipzig’s Champions League place is as good as sealed.

  • Fußball: Bundesliga | FC Augsburg - VfB Stuttgart (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Weller)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Augsburg 6-0 Stuttgart

    A thumping at the hands of his former club saw Stuttgart boss Markus Weinzierl get the chop with the club in danger of relegation. Rani Khedira, Andre Hahn, Philipp Max (twice) and Marco Richter (twice) were on the scoresheet for Augsburg. Their new coach, Martin Schmidt, now has six points in his two games in charge of the Bavarian side. It was Stuttgart's heaviest defeat this season.

  • Fußball: Bundesliga | FC Schalke 04 - 1899 Hoffenheim | 1:0 (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Bildfunk/R. Vennenbernd)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Schalke 2 - 5 Hoffenheim

    One club grateful for Stuttgart's shocking form is Schalke, who took another pasting in a season to forget. In form Ishak Belfodil lashed in an early opener for Hoffenheim, who are making another late run for Europe, before adding the fifth after 80 minutes. In between, Andrej Kramaric, Adam Szalai and Nadiem Amiri helped themselves. Daniel Caligiuri and Guido Burgstaller added consolations.

  • 1. Bundesliga | FC Bayern München - Werder Bremen | Torjubel (1:0) (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Bayern Munich 1-0 Werder Bremen

    Bayern Munich did not have an easy time against Florian Kohfeldt’s players, but the Green Whites could not cope with Milos Veljkovic’s dismissal just before the hour mark. The home side took the lead in the 75th minute through a deflected Niklas Süle shot. Werder Bremen’s unbeaten record in 2019 has come to an end.

  • Fußball: Bundesliga, 30. Spieltag | Bayer Leverkusen - 1. FC Nürnberg (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Leverkusen 2-0 Nuermberg

    Despite controlling the game, Peter Bosz’s players struggled to find the net at first. Until the 61st minute, that is, when Lucas Alario headed the ball in from inside the box. Kevin Volland sealed the deal in the 86th minute. Three important points for Leverkusen in the fight for European football.

  • Fussball 1.Bundesliga | 1.FSV Mainz 05 - Fortuna Düsseldorf (imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Mainz 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Mainz confirmed safety for another season with this win. It took Jean-Philippe Mateta just 35 seconds to score Mainz’s opener, this season’s quickest goal. Düsseldorf pulled one back through Watford loanee Dodi Lukebakio before Mainz took over in the second half.. A fine Karim Onisiwo finish in the 67th minute regained them the lead before Mateta added his second late on.

  • Fußball: Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg - Eintracht Frankfurt (imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Wolfsburg 1-1 Frankfurt

    Easter Monday's game began with an inventive fan protest from traveling Frankfurt fans. With a placard saying "Monday games get on our eggs," with "eggs" being German slang similar meaning a man's balls, they threw hundreds of miniature balls onto the pitch. After an unusual Easter egg hunt for players, they went on to draw, with John Anthony Brooks rescuing a point at the last for the hosts.


DW recommends

Contrasting priorities heading into Bayern vs. Bremen double header

Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen are set to meet twice within the space of five days. As both clubs look to keep fate in their own hands, their league and cup doubleheader could prove decisive. (19.04.2019)  

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich turn the screw in a reminder of champions past

Bayern Munich's six consecutive titles have been marked by finding any way to win. That hasn't always been the case this term, but their 1-0 win over a stubborn Werder Bremen team bore the hallmarks of a champion side. (20.04.2019)  

Opinion: Max Kruse should be back in the Germany team

The Werder Bremen captain has been in sensational form for a while, lifting Bremen back into contention for a Europa League spot. DW's Jonathan Harding believes he deserves a Germany call up, but fears he won't get one. (17.03.2019)  

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

A first career brace for Marcel Halstenberg helped RB Leipzig take another step towards a Champions League return. Bayern got past Werder Bremen, Markus Weinzierl got the chop and Dortmund strolled in Freiburg. (21.04.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Max Kruse - Bremen's life-insurance policy  

Related content

1. Bundesliga | FC Bayern München - Werder Bremen | Torjubel (1:0)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich turn the screw in a reminder of champions past 20.04.2019

Bayern Munich's six consecutive titles have been marked by finding any way to win. That hasn't always been the case this term, but their 1-0 win over a stubborn Werder Bremen team bore the hallmarks of a champion side.

Bundesliga Bayern München gegen Borussia Dortmund

Tell your own Bundesliga title race story 18.04.2019

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are locked in a fierce battle for the Bundesliga title, and there's one point in it with five games left to play. How will the story of a titanic tussle at the top unfold? You decide.

Fußball Bundesliga Niko Kovac, Trainer FC Bayern München

Bundesliga: Niko Kovac's big week at Bayern Munich 07.03.2019

Bayern Munich's coach Niko Kovac is facing a tough week in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. How well his team performs against Wolfsburg and Liverpool could go a long way to deciding his future.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  