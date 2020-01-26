German Cup: RB Leipzig eliminated after Julian Nagelsmann's gamble doesn't pay off

Despite his comments beforehand, RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann did not seem to prioritize his team's German Cup last 16 match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

"The German Cup has great significance," said the 32-year-old, whose side reached the final in Berlin last season before falling to Bayern Munich. "The lads and the whole club had a wonderful experience in Berlin. We would love to go back."

Nagelsmann's team selection seemed to suggest a different mindset heading into the cup tie. With a crucial league clash in Munich on Saturday, his starting lineup did not include star forward Timo Werner, who has scored 20 Bundesliga goals this season.

He also left out regular contributors Emil Forsberg and Nordi Mukiele, and elected to give backup goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo his fifth start of the season in place of Peter Gulasci.

The changes represented quite the risk for Nagelsmann, considering Leipzig lost in Frankfurt 10 days ago. The gamble did not pay off as the Red Bulls fell to the Eagles 3-1 and were eliminated from the German Cup.