 German court rules policeman can′t get ′Aloha′ tattoo | News | DW | 14.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German court rules policeman can't get 'Aloha' tattoo

Research shows one in five Germans has a tattoo. But as ever more people get inked, should police officers still be restricted from donning tattoos? One judge seems to think so.

Policemen with tattoos in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Roeger)

Bavaria's Administrative Court ruled on Wednesday that the state's police officers are not allowed to get visible tattoos.

The case that led to the verdict was brought foward by a Bavarian policeman. Five years ago, the man asked his employer to allow him to get a tattoo reading "Aloha" on his forearm, but his superiors in Middle Franconia refused.

The reason: When the 42-year old policeman dons his short-sleeved summer uniform, the tattoo would be visible to everyone.

The verdict is legally binding and stands for all police officers in Bavaria.


Strict rules in Bavaria

The ban can be traced back to Article 75 of Bavaria's Civil Service regulations. Authorities can stipulate the uniforms and external appearance of employees.

This also includes "how the hair and beard are worn as well as other characteristics that are visible and can't be easily removed."

The policeman claimed the rules on the appearance of Bavaria's police are outdated.

"I'm disappointed," he said after the verdict. "And I don't understand it," he added.

Read more: German minister pushes for stricter rules in the tattoo industry

It's not the first time judges are called to decide on whether policemen whould be allowed to get tattoos or not. But according to the German Police Officers' Union, Bavaria has been the most restrictive state in Germany in dealing with tattooed policemen.

  • Fußball UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund - Real Madrid Toni Kroos (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

    A collector of titles and tattoos

    Until he became a father, the lower arms of Germany midfielder Toni Kroos were tattoo-free zones. But that changed for the Real Madrid star with the births of Leon and Amelie. He has Leon's face – along with his name and birth date on his left arm, while Amelie's name and birthday is on his right – just in case he ever forgets the names of his children…

  • David Beckham gibt Autogramme (picture-alliance/dpa/Globe-ZUMA)

    Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

    Loved ones under the skin

    David Beckham also has those nearest and dearest to him under his skin. The former England, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy star has the names of his children as well as a portrait of his wife Victoria tattooed on his body. He also has tattoos of Jesus and angels, as well as a quotation from the bible: "I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine." Isn't that sweet!

  • Frankreich Fußballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (picture-alliance/dpa/Y. Valat)

    Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

    Social conscience

    Three years ago then-Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic complimented his real tattoos with the names of 50 starving people, representative for the 805 million undernourished people on the planet. The Swedish star took off his jersey to reveal the artwork after scoring a goal. He was rewarded with the yellow card.

  • Screenshot Twitter Jerome Boateng (Twitter/Jerome Boateng)

    Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

    Room for another World Cup

    Apart from long passages of text, Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng's tattoos include symbols from the world of football. He has a tattoo of the official Champions League ball on his right elbow, and after Germany won the World Cup in 2014, he had the trophy tattooed on his calf. There is, however, still room for the 2018 World Cup…

  • Deutschland Fußball Trainingslager Borussia Dortmund (picture alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hindenbrand)

    Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

    A reminder of who he is

    Borussia Dortmund's oft-injured star Marco Reus is well-loved but doesn't feel the need to display it in tattoo form. Unlike other footballers, he chooses not to walk around with the names and/or images of his mother, wife or children tattooed all over his body. He simply has his own name and date of birth on his lower left arm.

  • Screenshot Twitter FC Barcelona (Twitter/FC Barcelona)

    Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

    Below the belt

    We all know how daring Barcelona's star striker Lionel Messi can be with the ball at his feet, but what is not as well documented is that he can be the same way when it comes to his choice of tattoos. The diminutive Argentine has gone with a red-lips tattoo – just below the belt.

  • Argentinien Lionel Messi (picture-alliance/dpa/D.Magno)

    Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

    A black stocking

    Before that, Messi caused a stir on social media with his stocking tattoo. Last year he had his left lower leg colored almost completely black to hide previous tattoos, which had evidently fallen out of favor.

  • Tätowierer Oscar Boge (Privat)

    Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

    Baptismal verse

    Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn likes his tattoos big and with a religious theme. This one, which features his baptismal verse, was done by his favorite tattoo artist, Oscar Boge, who has been known to travel great distances to work on his many customers from the footballing world – during the little downtime they have in the sport's packed calendar.

  • Fußball Champions League Finale 2016 Real Madrid - Atletio Madrid Ronaldo (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

    Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

    There's no improving on perfection...

    Suntan lotion, expensive skin creams and expensive perfume from his own collection are all that Cristiano Ronaldo allows on his skin. The Real Madrid and Portugal superstar takes off his shirt to reveal his six-pack on every possible occasion.

  • Tätowierer Oscar Boge (Privat)

    Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

    The artist of choice

    This is the man whom more and more players from the Bundesliga and abroad are getting to do their tattoos. Oscar "Da Vinci" Boge (right) says he collects footballers like some footballers collect trophies. Here he is seen with one of his more prominent customers, Germany and Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane .

    Author: Melanie Last (pfd)


Tattoos often a problem for policemen

According to research from the University of Leipzig, one in five Germans has a tattoo. The number of people between 35 and 44 who don a tattoo has increased 15 percent since 2009.

But even though tattoos have become widespread, things haven't always been easier for law enforcement officers.

Last September an Administrative Court in the eastern city of Magdeburg ruled that a prospective police officer could not be turned down because he had two tattoos on his calves: a masked figure and the logo of the local football team.  

A similar case occurred in Münster, where a judge found that a large lion head tattooed on an applicant's arm was not a reason to exclude him from the police force.

In other cases, the ruling hinged on the kind of tattoo in question. 

In April, a Labor Court in Berlin ruled against a policeman who had the Greek goddess Diana with naked breasts tattooed on his arm. 

A similar verdict came from a case in Hesse, where in 2014 the state's Administrative Court ruled against a job applicant for the police who had a tattoo reading "please subdue me" on her arm.

Watch video 04:45
Now live
04:45 mins.

Tattoo and piercing: More than skin deep

gs/rt (dpa) 

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Japanese tattoo artist takes struggle against stigma to court

With skin art long associated with Japan's underworld gangs, one artist is defying pressure from the authorities to give up his profession. And supporters say that if he loses, the entire industry in Japan is at risk. (08.05.2017)  

German minister pushes for stricter rules in the tattoo industry

A German minister has called for Europe-wide regulations on the chemicals in tattoo inks and better hygienic standards. One tattoo shop owner has said there are more rules for sausage-sellers than for tattoo artists. (29.06.2016)  

GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad

Germany is planning to expand its elite GSG9 police unit in view of the continuing terrorist threat. The group has a distinguished history going back more than four decades. (15.01.2018)  

Tattoos: A status symbol among footballers

There is something that any self-respecting footballer can't be without these days: a tattoo. The more and the bigger they are, the better. Whether or not they actually look good is in the eye of the beholder. (18.12.2017)  

WWW links

1 in 5 Germans has a tattoo - University of Leipzig

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tattoo and piercing: More than skin deep  

Related content

Pakistan Proteste gegen Christin Asia Bibi

Lawyer says Asia Bibi 'wants to leave for Germany' 11.11.2018

Asia Bibi, a Pakistani-Christian woman accused of blasphemy, was released from jail on Wednesday amid violent Islamist protests against her Supreme Court acquittal. But Bibi can reportedly still not leave the country.

Pakistan, Karachi: Todesurteil gegen Christin in Pakistan aufgehoben

Opinion: Bibi verdict avoids Pakistan's blasphemy problem 31.10.2018

The Supreme Court's decision to acquit Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who had been condemned to death on blasphemy charges, is positive, but Pakistan needs procedural changes to amend controversial laws, says Anis Haroon.

Pakistan Lahore Proteste nach Blasphemie Urteil

Asia Bibi's blasphemy verdict: Islamists protest across Pakistan 31.10.2018

Thousands of Islamist protesters have taken to the streets in Pakistan's cities, blocking roads and damaging infrastructure. They're opposing the release of a Christian woman accused of committing blasphemy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 