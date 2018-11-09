German court rules policeman can't get 'Aloha' tattoo

Bavaria's Administrative Court ruled on Wednesday that the state's police officers are not allowed to get visible tattoos.

The case that led to the verdict was brought foward by a Bavarian policeman. Five years ago, the man asked his employer to allow him to get a tattoo reading "Aloha" on his forearm, but his superiors in Middle Franconia refused.

The reason: When the 42-year old policeman dons his short-sleeved summer uniform, the tattoo would be visible to everyone.

The verdict is legally binding and stands for all police officers in Bavaria.

Strict rules in Bavaria

The ban can be traced back to Article 75 of Bavaria's Civil Service regulations. Authorities can stipulate the uniforms and external appearance of employees.

This also includes "how the hair and beard are worn as well as other characteristics that are visible and can't be easily removed."

The policeman claimed the rules on the appearance of Bavaria's police are outdated.

"I'm disappointed," he said after the verdict. "And I don't understand it," he added.

It's not the first time judges are called to decide on whether policemen whould be allowed to get tattoos or not. But according to the German Police Officers' Union, Bavaria has been the most restrictive state in Germany in dealing with tattooed policemen.

Tattoos often a problem for policemen

According to research from the University of Leipzig, one in five Germans has a tattoo. The number of people between 35 and 44 who don a tattoo has increased 15 percent since 2009.

But even though tattoos have become widespread, things haven't always been easier for law enforcement officers.

Last September an Administrative Court in the eastern city of Magdeburg ruled that a prospective police officer could not be turned down because he had two tattoos on his calves: a masked figure and the logo of the local football team.

A similar case occurred in Münster, where a judge found that a large lion head tattooed on an applicant's arm was not a reason to exclude him from the police force.

In other cases, the ruling hinged on the kind of tattoo in question.

In April, a Labor Court in Berlin ruled against a policeman who had the Greek goddess Diana with naked breasts tattooed on his arm.

A similar verdict came from a case in Hesse, where in 2014 the state's Administrative Court ruled against a job applicant for the police who had a tattoo reading "please subdue me" on her arm.

