German court approves Lufthansa strike

German airline Lufthansa were dealt a blow on Wednesday after a court ruled in favor of a union strike, dismissing an injunction brought forward by the air carrier.

Lufthansa had made an urgent application to halt the strike but this was rejected as the judicial system said action was "not unlawful."

The strike is expected to go-ahead on Thursday for a 48-hour period, even though Lufthansa still plan to put a stop to it.

Immediately after the verdict was announced, a company spokesman said that an appeal would be lodged.

Staff want better conditions

Wednesday's ruling comes after a German union on Monday had called on Lufthansa cabin crew to begin a strike, demanding better pay and conditions.

"This will affect all Lufthansa flights scheduled to leave from airports in Germany," the deputy chairman of the UFO cabin crew union, Daniel Flohr, said in a statement. He cited Lufthansa's "ongoing refusal" to negotiate.

Passengers will almost certainly have to deal with disruptions as a result of the walkout, which could also impact Lufthansa's affiliate airlines, including Eurowings and SunExpress.

ls, jsi/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.