German city of Mannheim names new 'night mayor'

The German city of Mannheim on Thursday selected itsfirst night mayor — the person responsible for boosting its reputation as a top nightlife destination.

Hendrik Meier, a 27-year-old student and self-employed events booker, was picked from 10 finalists — including DJs, musicians and an economics teacher — for the quirky new post.

Meier said he was lost for words at his appointment, adding "I'll do everything I can to make a cool thing out it (the role)."

The winner was decided by an eight-person jury, composed of representatives from the city, its clubs and restaurants, along with members of the public.

Part-time job

Meier will be employed for about 50 hours a month from August 1 until the end of 2019 to ensure the city's night scene thrives, while maintaining the support of the local community.

He will act as an intermediary between bar owners, club operators and concert organizers on the one hand and residents on the other.

Mannheim, which lies between Frankfurt and Stuttgart, has a population of some 300,000 people.

The city follows the example of global cities including Amsterdam, New York, London and Zurich who all have appointed "night mayors."

