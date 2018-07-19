 German city of Mannheim names new ′night mayor′ | News | DW | 19.07.2018

News

German city of Mannheim names new 'night mayor'

A 27-year-old student has beat off competition from nine others to help the German city's nightclub scene to flourish. Mannheim joins Amsterdam, New York and Zurich in electing a "night mayor."

Mannheim by night (imago/CHROMORANGE)

The German city of Mannheim on Thursday selected itsfirst night mayor — the person responsible for boosting its reputation as a top nightlife destination.

Hendrik Meier, a 27-year-old student and self-employed events booker, was picked from 10 finalists — including DJs, musicians and an economics teacher — for the quirky new post.

Meier said he was lost for words at his appointment, adding "I'll do everything I can to make a cool thing out it (the role)."

The winner was decided by an eight-person jury, composed of representatives from the city, its clubs and restaurants, along with members of the public.

Part-time job

Meier will be employed for about 50 hours a month from August 1 until the end of 2019 to ensure the city's night scene thrives, while maintaining the support of the local community.

Mannheim by night (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

He will act as an intermediary between bar owners, club operators and concert organizers on the one hand and residents on the other.

Mannheim, which lies between Frankfurt and Stuttgart, has a population of some 300,000 people.

The city follows the example of global cities including Amsterdam, New York, London and Zurich who all have appointed "night mayors."

Watch video 04:59
Now live
04:59 mins.

Amsterdam's official 'Night' Mayor

mm/ng (dpa, SZ)

